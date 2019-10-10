Global Facility Management Market Report, Share, Industry Statistics

Facility Management Market

Increasing need to maintain environmental and regulatory compliance is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Facility Management Market

Global Facility Management Market is expected to grow from USD 21563.24 Millions in 2018 to USD 51236.30 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.16%” — Valuates

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are Shift of focus towards virtual workplace and mobility, Growing demand for integrated facility management to achieve economies of scale, Growing adoption of IoT and connected devices for building automation, Increasing development of the sustainable infrastructure & emergence of the saas deployment model, and Increasing need to maintain environmental and regulatory compliance.

However, some factors such as Lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team may hinder the market growth. The Global Facility Management Market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as Implementation of the digital twin technology for facility asset management and Integration with BIM.

In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to Dearth of skills and expertise and Integration of facility management with legacy ERP systems. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Facility Management Market.



On the basis of Solution, the Global Facility Management Market is studied across

• Building Information Modeling

• Facility Environment Management

• Facility Operations and Security Management

• Facility Property Management

• Integrated Workplace Management System

On the basis of Service, the Global Facility Management Market is studied across

• Auditing and Quality Assessment

• Consulting

• Deployment and Integration

• Service Level Agreement Management

• Support and Maintenance

On the basis of Deployment, the Global Facility Management Market is studied across

• Cloud

• On-Premises

On the basis of Vertical, the Global Facility Management Market is studied across

• Banking

• Financial Service

• Insurance

• Construction and Real Estate

• Education

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Administration

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

"eMaint Enterprices LLC the potential growing player for the Global Facility Management Market"

The key players profiled in the Global Facility Management Market are eMaint Enterprices LLC, CA Technologies, Trimble Inc, SAP, IBM Corporation, ARCHIBUS Inc, Maintenance Connection Inc, iOffice Corporation, Facilities Management EXpress LLC, Hippo CMMS, Accruent LLC, Planon Corporation, FM:Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Facility Management Market

• Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Facility Management Market

• Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Facility Management Market

• Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Facility Management Market

• Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Facility Management Market

The report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size of Facility Management market in the Global?

• What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Facility Management Market over the forecast period?

• What is the competitive position in the Global Facility Management Market?

• Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Facility Management Market?

• What are the opportunities in the Global Facility Management Market?

• What are the modes of entering the Global Facility Management Market?

