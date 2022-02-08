Food Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 362090 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% | Valuates Reports

Food Packaging Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Food Packaging market size is estimated to be worth US$ 284520 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 362090 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

Food packaging is a process of packing, storing, and protecting various food products against contamination and tampering, thus ensuring a long shelf life.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Paper & Board accounting for % of the Food Packaging global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period.

While Liquid Food segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the food packaging market due to the presence of strong players in this region. Also, the increasing urban lifestyle and growing demand for processed food products will drive the growth of the food packaging market in the Americas.

Food Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Type

• Paper & Board
• Plastic
• Glass
• Metal

By Application

• Liquid Food
• Solid Food

By Company

• Amcor
• Sealed Air
• Ball Corporation
• Crown Holdings
• Owens Illinois
• Tetra Pak International
• Rock-Tenn Company

By Region

• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE

