IBG to partner credit card giants, Mastercard and JCB

LOS ANGELES, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBG Inter Blockchain Group has announced that they will be partnering credit card companies, Mastercard and JCB to issue IBG account linked debit cards.IBG has been steadily expanding its presence internationally, having announced previously, its plans to root itself in Asia with the opening of offices across cities in Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.They have also stated their intentions to apply for the digital banking license, to be issued by the Singapore government, to boost operations and industry standing in the region.This latest announcement will no doubt further enhance their portfolio as a leading international digital asset management company. IBG Ceo, Harris White indicated that Mastercard and JCB are global brands that are instantly recognizable and will offer cardholders access linking their asset accounts to their IBG debit cards for retail and online purchases.White also revealed the first batch of debit cards will be issued in the 1st quarter of 2020, while talks with Visa and Unionpay in offering the same services are ongoing.



