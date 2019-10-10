Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Has Been Nominated For RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, by RIS Media

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., has been nominated as 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers by RIS Media. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers honor Kusuma for his newsworthy contributions to the housing sector and the consumers as well as the communities he serves. All the newsmakers are carefully selected by RIS Media editors.

Recently, Kusuma was ranked as the #1 Team Leader in California by RE/MAX LLC. and the IINC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America for 2017, 2018, and 2019. He was also included in the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Company in Los Angeles, as published by The Los Angeles Business Journal.

As the CEO of his own company, Kusuma was recently chosen as a Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider, and he enjoys consulting along with San Gabriel Valley buyers and sellers with the heart of a teacher, and not a salesperson. He has been hosting a weekly real estate educational workshop for investors, home sellers and buyers since 2007.

Kusuma has the experience, knowledge, and passion for helping homeowners to prevent foreclosure. He focuses on complicated transactions that represent owners in dispositions of their assets. In today’s real estate market, Rudy has efficiently managed over thirty millions of distressed sales along with lenders around the country. This includes HSBC, East West Bank, and Bank of the West, CHASE, Citi Mortgage, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America among others.

His company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, aims to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate in the country. By inspiring and empowering other people, Rudy and his team will endeavor to be the ideal place to work for their team members, the ideal place to purchase an sell real estate properties for their clients and to become the best stewards for their shareholders, giving their very best to the community they serve.

About RIS Media

RIS Media is a media company delivering the latest real estate news and trends, technology and social media, events, and best practices for agents, brokers as well as their prospects and clients.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most respected and esteemed real estate brokerage companies throughout California. The real estate firm provides specialized and dependable full-service support in property buying and sells for both residential and commercial customers throughout the area.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





