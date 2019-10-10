Secure Channels Nets Two 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Channels has again been recognized as a leader in developing encryption solutions for the post-quantum world. Cyber Defense Magazine announced in its latest Global Annual Edition that Secure Channels won the Cyber Defense Global Award for 2019 in the category of Leader Encryption for its XOTIC® cryptosystem. Secure Channels’ Senior Program Manager Sindhu Aithal was also singled out for the Women in Cybersecurity award for her leadership and contributions to the company’s mission.

XOTIC’s Leader Encryption award comes on the heels of reports that the post-quantum reality is closer than previously believed, and is a reflection of Secure Channels’ dedication to battling present and evolving cyberthreats. “Cybercrime is responsible for tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, so we proudly recognize Secure Channels as an award-winning innovator of new approaches to defeat these criminals,” said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Secure Channels CEO Richard Blech said of the Leader Encryption award, “It’s nothing short of an honor, and we’re proud that XOTIC has won yet another award. This recognition of XOTIC’s post-quantum hardiness, multi-environment agility and no-friction encryption really shows that cybersecurity teams across all industries are taking the rapidly-approaching quantum threats seriously.”

Aithal stood out from her peers for her leadership of Secure Channels’ technology teams as well as her handling of colossal development projects. Aithal’s accomplishments include the hands-on review of more than 250,000 lines of software code and single-handed deployment of more than 70 Unix server systems in the AWS cloud. Secure Channels CIO Michael Feinberg said of the Women in Cybersecurity winner, “Sindhu has been a rock for our team. She is an invaluable asset when I need a deep dive into data models, demonstration of complex network architecture or software engineering schematics produced. The oft overwhelming nature of her duties consistently takes her outside her comfort zone, but she’s someone I can always rely on to coach and mentor team members in a variety of roles. Her achievements are all the more impressive considering she joined the firm with a background in business and program management.”

While pleased by its industry awards, the team at Secure Channels is already looking forward to further developing its cybersecurity arsenal. Blech noted, “We’re not standing still for a second. In fact, we’ve adapted XOTIC to be ready across all industry types, including those with specific regulatory requirements. Hacking harms business, but we have the armor.”

About Secure Channels

Secure Channels is a software development company based in Irvine, Calif., introducing innovative & disruptive post-quantum data encryption systems, authentication and identity management technologies. Secure Channels’ solutions are designed to complement existing investments in security. Its products offer advanced data protection, adaptable encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities. With a mission to help organizations make the most of active security tools used for authentication and data protection, Secure Channels provides cost- and performance-effective solutions to address the ever-increasing security challenges faced by organizations today. Learn more at www.securechannels.com.

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.



