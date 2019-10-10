Talroo Partners with iCIMS to Streamline Job Advertising for Employers

New Integration Delivers Jobs to Right Talent with Optimized and Automated Advertising

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talroo, a leading talent attraction solution, announced a new partnership with iCIMS, the leading recruitment software provider, to give mutual clients an easy and fast way to post open jobs within iCIMS to Talroo’s job advertising platform via API job syncing.Employers can seamlessly move individuals from job seekers to candidates with the platform-to-platform integration, improving their candidates’ experiences and recruiters’ productivity. It also saves employers the time, IT resources and budget that they would have needed to build and maintain a customized link between the platforms.“iCIMS’ enterprise-class customers demand efficient and reliable integrations between their solution providers,” said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. “This partnership allows iCIMS’ customers to easily implement Talroo’s industry-leading talent attraction solution. Customers of iCIMS now have ready access to Talroo’s network of unique job seeker audiences, which allows them to attract talent that they otherwise would not find. They gain this competitive advantage while also knowing that Talroo and iCIMS stand behind the combined solution.”The partnership includes a featured Talroo profile in the iCIMS Marketplace, the industry-leading online community of more than 250 applications, service providers and supporting resources, for employers to shop and engage with vendors that best fit their unique talent acquisition needs.“Talent is in short supply, so employers need to take advantage of every outlet that they can get when it comes to job advertisement,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. “However, the investments made in job posts require data-driven decision making to see the largest ROI. That’s why we offer our customers a seamless method to integrate intelligent job posting solutions like Talroo directly into their hiring process.”About TalrooTalroo is a data-driven talent attraction solution designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit www.talroo.com About iCIMSiCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com



