Talroo Earns Spot on Austin American-Statesman’s List of 2019 Top Workplaces

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting solutions leader Talroo has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by the Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.“Talroo is a values-based organization, and it shows in the talent we hire and retain,” says Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Our core values motivate everything we do, from new product development to customer service. We’re committed to providing an amazing experience for our employees, through benefits, growth opportunities, and a supportive work atmosphere on a daily basis. We’re honored that our employee responses earned us a spot on the Top Workplaces list again this year.”Talroo offers competitive salaries, paid sick time, paid vacation, paid company holidays, 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) retirement plans with 3% employer contribution, health saving accounts, a generous maternity and paternity leave, free gym memberships, daily catered lunches, and more. In addition to perks, Talroo provides a unique culture of transparency and growth.“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”Interested in joining Team Talroo? Visit talroo.com/careers to learn more about our culture and to see current opportunities.About TalrooTalroo is a data-driven talent attraction solution designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.About Energage, LLCHeadquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.



