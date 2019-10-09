Memory of AARP Founder Ethel Percy Andrus Honored With M2W®’s “This Woman Means Business” Award At M2Moms®

Ethel Percy Andrus, Ph.D, Founder, AARP

“It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live.” -Ethel Percy Andrus-

Ethel Percy Andrus sought to change Americans’ perception of aging. As she once explained, “Old age is not a defeat, but a victory, not a punishment, but a privilege.” — Nan McCann, M2Moms® Producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M2WThis Woman Means Business! Award will be presented in memory of the late Ethel Percy Andrus, Ph.D. an elder rights activist and champion of aging who made a lasting impact on society when she founded AARP at M2Moms® – The Marketing to Moms Conference which includes M2W- The Marketing to Women Conference. Alison Bryant, Ph. D., AARP’s SVP Research will accept the award on behalf of AARP. M2Moms/M2Wwill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.The woman who proved there’s strength in numbersAccording to Nan McCann M2Momsproducer, ”The annual M2W“This Woman Means Business!” award is presented to a proven leader (living or deceased) …an innovator and visionary… a woman with a track record of producing positive results while energizing and inspiring the people who report to her. This person champions women in the workplace and in the marketplace. In words and actions, she believes that women can be a transforming force in the world today, and she epitomizes that belief. She is a courageous innovator, a force for good who knows that for every successful enterprise, women mean business, and in all she does, she sets that fine example.”“Ethel Percy Andrus has been the recipient of many awards for her contributions,” McCann said. “We add our M2Wvoice of appreciation to her memory and the ongoing work of the organization she founded, AARP. She sought to change Americans’ perception of aging. As she once explained, “Old age is not a defeat, but a victory, not a punishment, but a privilege.”“While she was the first woman high school principal in California, long-time educator Andrus first founded a separate organization, the National Retired Teachers Association (NRTA) in 1947,” McCann explained. “She realized that retired teachers were living on very small pensions, often without any health insurance. She approached more than 30 companies to offer health insurance to retired teachers, before she found someone willing to take a chance on NRTA members in 1956. The organization expanded its membership to all retirees and became AARP in 1958.Today, the NRTA is still a division of AARP, and serves as its educator community.”“But Andrus didn’t confine her efforts to health insurance and pensions. One of her first undertakings at AARP was to organize a dozen tours to Europe for older people to travel in small groups at a leisurely pace. Under her supervision, “Freedom Home” — a full-scale prototype house that adapted traditional architectural details to better meet the needs of older people — was built for the 1961 White House Conference on Aging. And long before the term “ageism” was coined, she was among the first to argue that older workers should not be shunted aside or forced into retirement. Today, AARP continues her legacy, empowering people to choose how they live as they age, helping them navigate complex life transitions and supporting people 50-plus in the areas of health security, financial resilience and personal fulfillment.”Moms Many Roles“The award really is another M2Moms/ M2Wlearning opportunity for the marketers in the audience,” McCann, said. “It’s an example of understanding and meeting the needs of women and moms. Of course, M2Momsalso features multiple executive education and technical sessions. Notably this year the program includes how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement:“It’s not all work. In addition to the “This Woman Means Business” Award “Mom First” award, we’ll also present the “Mom First” award, which is given every year to a mom who started something, when in her role as a mother, she saw a need and filled it first as a mom at home and then in the marketplace to make a difference in the lives of others.”M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



