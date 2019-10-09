The Top 80 Franchise for Veterans Announced by Franchise Business Review

Guide to the Top Franchises for Veterans

Independent Survey of Veteran Franchise Owners Reveals the Best Franchise Opportunities Based Exclusively on Owner Satisfaction

The 80 companies named in this year’s report received the highest ratings from the veterans who own them on our independent satisfaction survey.” — Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Top Franchises for Veterans for 2019.Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.To identify the companies on the list of Top Franchises for Veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 25,000 franchise owners, of which just over 10% were veterans, representing over 250 brands. Franchisees were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.The data revealed that eight out of 10 veteran franchise owners would recommend their franchise company to another franchise candidate and indicate that they trust and respect their franchisor.“The reality is that very few of the thousands of franchise opportunities available today are rated highly by their franchise owners,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “That’s the whole reason we do what we do, and that is to help prospective franchisees understand which franchises are the best opportunities, based on the actual performance and satisfaction of franchise owners. The 80 companies named in this year’s report received the highest ratings from the veterans who own them on our independent satisfaction survey.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.