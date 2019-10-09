Liquid Cooling System Market Size Worth $6.20 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.2%: Infinium Global Research

Liquid Cooling System Market

Liquid Cooling System Market is Projected at a CAGR of 13.2% During Forecast Period to Reach USD 6.20 Billion by 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report " Liquid Cooling System Market (Type - Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems, and Compressor Based Systems; End-user - Healthcare, Analytical Equipment, Industrial Data Centers, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Military): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global liquid cooling system market was approximately valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2 % from 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 6.20 billion during the forecast year of 2025.

The leading players in the global liquid cooling system market are Laird Thermal Systems, Rittal GmbH, Co. KG, BOYD Corporation, Asetek, Scheneider Electric SE, Green Revolution Cooling, Parker NA, Midas Green Technologies LLC, Koolance, Newegg Inc. and other companies. The leading companies are expanding their geographical presence through new product launches with research and development and adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to maximize their profit. For instance, in 2019, Boyd Corporation acquired Lytron. Boyd Corporation is a leading global provider of thermal management and Lytron is a liquid cooling specialized thermal management company.

Increasing Need for Portable Liquid Cooling System

The rising technological innovations in the IT industry drive the growth of the liquid cooling system market. The liquid cooling system has various applications such as data centers, smartphones and semiconductors, and others that propel the growth of the liquid cooling system market. The liquid cooling system is useful to achieve higher server density than usual contributing to the growth of the liquid cooling system market. The rising popularity of immersion cooling systems fuels the growth of the Liquid cooling system market. Liquid cooling systems require much less space than air cooling systems. The growing demand for the liquid cooling system from data centres stimulates the growth of the liquid cooling system market. The smartphone is becoming a mini-computer that generates a huge amount of heat. The increasing demand for the liquid cooling system from Smartphone manufacturers and rising need for thermal management stimulate the growth of the liquid cooling system market. In addition, the increasing need for portable liquid cooling system drives the growth of the liquid cooling system market. On the flip side, high costs of liquid cooling systems hamper the growth of the liquid cooling system market. Moreover, technological innovations create novel opportunities for the growth of the liquid cooling system market.

Liquid Cooling System Market: Segmentation

The global liquid cooling system market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the liquid cooling system market is divided into liquid heat exchanger system and compressor-based system. The liquid heat exchanger system is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The end-user segment includes healthcare, analytical equipment, industrial data centres, telecommunications, automotive, and military.

North America Dominates the Liquid Cooling System Industry

Geographically, the global liquid cooling system market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the global liquid cooling system market. The strong presence of the huge number of IT companies in the North America region contributes to the growth of the North America liquid cooling system market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow in the global liquid cooling system market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of data centres in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the liquid cooling system market in the Asia Pacific.

