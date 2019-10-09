AJW Group to Sponsor the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Reports: AJW Group will sponsor, speak and exhibit at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 held on the 3 and 4 December in Lisbon, Portugal.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is proud to announce that AJW Group has joined the list of sponsors for the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to Air Refuelling Conference. AJW Group is a world leader in the supply, exchange, repair and lease of commercial and business aircraft spare parts. These ideas align closely with the key focuses of this year’s Military Airlift conference.The final early bird saving of £100 expires on 31st October 2019. Interested parties are encouraged to register early at www.military-airlift.com/einPR8 In addition to a variety of presentations from industry and military experts, an industry-led panel discussion will take place on the second day of the conference. The session will focus on the conference’s key themes of maintenance, repair and overhaul.The panel titled How to Leverage Commercial Aircraft Operations and Maintenance in a Military Environment will acknowledge topics, such as:• Sovereign ownership vs leased assets: how does each option help deliver capability?• Modularity vs specialist programmes: to what extent should militaries look for bespoke assets?• Perspectives from the primes: how industry of all sizes can be integrated into the MRO of military assets• Case studies in industry-military collaboration on the provision of strategic and tactical airliftPanellists include:• Mr Simon Johns, VP Business Development & Sales, Embraer Defence & Security• Senior Representative, Leonardo• Mr Ioannis Papachristofilou, Head of Marketing, Airbus Defence and SpaceVisit the event website at www.military-airlift.com/einPR8 to download the full speaker line up and event brochure.Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTechSponsors: AJW Group, IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on+44 (0) 207 827 6112 or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



