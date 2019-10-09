Chizoba Morah of Dollars In Line to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business's numbers should be able to tell a true story of what's going on financially with the business. It's more than just the bottom line.

Chizoba Morah is the founder of Dollars in Line, providing accounting and bookkeeping services as well as tax preparation for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses.

“I'm trying to keep your dollars in line so that your reports make sense to you,” says Chizoba. “Most of the time people think a business is just the bottom line, but I believe numbers are more than just your net profit or net loss. It’s what’s in between that gets you to the next level. For example, a business may have a net loss for the year but it may not necessarily mean that they are doing poorly. They may have invested in marketing, hiring new people, etc. Every number on a financial report should be able to help a business owner make a decision on how to grow the business or slow things down.”

Chizoba graduated with her undergraduate degree in accounting in 2007 and began her search for an accounting position just as the economic downturn arrived. This inspired her to launch Dollars in Line.

“Out of school my dream was to work for one of the big four accounting firms,” recalls Chizoba. “It's always been my dream to own my own business, but I thought it was something I would do in my 60’s, when I retired. It didn't work out that way, but it worked out for the best. Though I think I barely slept four hours a day during that period to try to get things started.”

Chizoba says the experience gave her a lot of strength, which made her a much better accountant along the way.

“It forced me to be a little bit more creative in terms of how I approach client,” says Chizoba. “If I had worked with a company, the company already has a marketing department, an IT department. So I had to learn to figure it out on my own and find out what makes each client unique and how to set myself apart. It was difficult at first, but it's definitely been something that has helped me grow as an accountant and as a business owner.”

Today, Dollars in Line can compete with the big firms in terms of the quality of work offered to clients.

“I'm passionate about what I do. For me it's more than just what I do to make money,” says Chizoba. “My end goal is for clients to leave a session with a sense of fulfillment knowing they're getting their money's worth doing business with me, and when they look at their reports it makes sense to them.”

After more than 10 years, Chizoba has not lost sight of her passion.

“I have the same mindset today that I had when I started,” says Chizoba. “The true goal is to make sure that every client who does business with me, no matter for how long, whether it's for one month or five years, that every client leaves with a very good understanding of what's going on with their books, that I have done everything accurately. So even five years down the road they can rely on the numbers I worked on during the period I was with them”.

For more information on Dollars in Line, visit www.dollarsinline.com



