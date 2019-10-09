Aerial Imaging Market Size Worth $4.09 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.9%: Infinium Global Research

Aerial Imaging Industry

Aerial Imaging Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 4095 Million By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market research report “Aerial Imaging Market (Camera Orientation - Vertical, and Oblique; Platform - Manned Aircraft Systems, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Application - Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring, and Other Applications; End Users - Government, Energy, Defense, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Media & Entertainment, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global aerial imaging market was approximately valued at US$ 1650 million in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 4095 million during forecast year of 2025.

For More Details, Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14664

The major players in the aerial imaging market are Google LLC, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Fugro N.V., Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Aerial Information, Eagle View Technologies, Phoenix Aerial Imaging Pty Ltd., Quantum Spatial, Inc., BLOM ASA, 3D Robotics, and other companies. The companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The Growing Demand for Accurate Aerial Imaging Devices

Technological development and the Internet of Things drive the growth of the aerial imaging market. The rising adoption of drone technology stimulates the growth of the aerial imaging market. The increasing frequency of natural disasters and the growing demand for accurate aerial imaging devices contribute to the growth of the aerial imaging market. Aerial imaging is used to capture images of ground surfaces from an elevated place with the help of cameras. Aerial imaging has a wide variety of applications in different sectors such as energy, defence, government, and others. Aerial imaging is used in developing plans, maps and forecasting information for presentation of the earth's surface. In addition, aerial imaging in combination with Geographical Information System is utilized in the analysis and strategic planning of urban settlements. The rapidly increasing popularity of UAVs for aerial imaging and the ability to monitor potential damage from calamities contribute to the growth of the aerial imaging market. Aerial imaging helps disaster management authorities to take corrective measures that propel the growth of the aerial imaging market. On the flip side, the high cost of aerial imaging devices restrains the growth of the aerial imaging market. Moreover, research and development in aerial imaging create novel opportunities for the growth of the aerial imaging market.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/14664

The Government Sector is Expected to Dominate the End-User Segment of the Aerial Imaging Industry

The global aerial imaging market is segmented on the basis of camera orientation, platform, application, and end-users. Based on camera orientation, the aerial imaging market is divided into vertical and oblique. The oblique orientation segment includes high oblique and low oblique. Based on the platform, the aerial imaging market is divided into manned aircraft systems and unmanned aircraft systems. The manned aircraft systems segment includes a fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The application segment includes geospatial mapping, disaster management, energy and resource management, surveillance and monitoring, and other applications. Based on end-users, the aerial imaging market is divided into government, energy, defence, agriculture and forestry, civil engineering and archaeology, media and entertainment, and end-users. The government sector is expected to dominate the end-user segment of the aerial imaging market.

The North America Region is Expected to Lead the Aerial Imaging Market During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the global aerial imaging market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be dominant in the global aerial imaging market. The rising adoption of innovative technologies in North America drives the growth of the aerial imaging market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the aerial imaging market at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for aerial imaging applicable in disaster management contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific aerial imaging market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Aerial Imaging Market”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.