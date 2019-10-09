Kurt Nederveld of Rainstar Capital Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the hit reality television show Shark Tank entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to billionaire tycoons who decide whether or not to invest in them. While landing a deal with these crafty “sharks” is certainly a big break for these starry eyed hopefuls what if there was an even better option? Working with a company where you don’t have to give up any equity in your business and still prosper beyond your wildest dreams?

Kurt Nederveld is Founder and CEO of Rainstar Capital Group one of the largest and most prestigious debt advisory firms in the country.

“We have strategically built an extremely unique lending platform featuring 250 top-notch business, equipment and commercial real estate lenders” says Kurt. “Basically we have every credit box and interest rate box covered for those financing solutions. We are an extremely efficient process driven firm, very transparent, while placing a high focus on education as those are the necessary elements to help our clients secure growth financing.”

Prior to starting Rainstar Capital Group, Kurt owned and managed a successful marketing company that helped him obtain many lucrative business contacts in the capital markets. Kurt has also faced numerous uphill battles and challenges including being diagnosed with testicular cancer and having two major surgeries as the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, where he had to have thirty eight staples put in his chest. Most recently Kurt suffered the terrible loss of one of his newborn twin daughters Ava Grace who was born premature but Kurt, a devout Christian man, stands by his faith and that “life teaches you important, valuable lessons.”

“No matter what adversities you face you can always overcome as long as you stick to your core values and never stop growing and advancing,” says Kurt.

Kurt and his team have developed a digital magazine, “Rainstar Capital Group’s Ultimate Lending Guide” that highlights all 250 of the lender’s products allowing clients to see who it is they have backing their platform. Additionally, the firm has also shot over three hundred educational webinars and videos on all their different product lines which have proved invaluable tools for their clients to utilize.

“That’s how we have branded ourselves, as growth capital strategists, by assisting these companies to access capital they require to fuel their growth curve,” says Kurt. “The fact is, business owners are skillful at growing their companies but sometimes don’t always understand the capital markets. And we provide them with the funds their banks cannot or if they have bank financing we show them how to access second lien debt to assist with growth.”

Kurt and his team also offer a specific process called “The Working Capital Blueprint” which specifies a road map to different companies to show them which product they qualify for based on their cash flow, credit and collateral.

“This specific blueprint is custom designed for our clients depicting step by step which product lines they can acquire to access capital to be able to fulfill their growth curve,” says Kurt, “What is great as well is we have built our over twenty industry specific blueprints with the main types of clients we deal with such as manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, e-commerce, construction, trucking, transportation, maritime, logistics, packaging, etc.”

Rainstar Capital group is unequivocally revolutionizing how companies can flourish showing businesses how to access additional working capital above and beyond their bank product to be able to thrive effortlessly through its one stop shopping platform for financing solutions.

“I am also an Elder at my local church and I provide counseling to help people going through hardships like I have,” says Kurt. “My own personal struggles have been tough but has also helped me become who I am and I try to give back to others. Life is never easy, there are problems and hardships, but all of us can absolutely prevail.”

CUTV news will feature Kurt Nederveld in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 11th at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit https://www.rainstarcapitalgroup.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.