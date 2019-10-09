InsightsNow’s latest Clean Label Research shows plant-based burgers bringing new users to the category

InsightsNow Clean Label Enthusiasts™ Behavioral Research Communities Plant-Based Burger Wars

Impossible Burger and Beyond Beef are gaining in awareness, but still reaching to compete in delivering a clean label addressing consumer health concerns.

Interest in plant-based foods is creating a tectonic shift in clean eating among many audiences. We are watching this category in anticipation of how plant-based foods will impact other categories.” — Dave Lundahl, CEO InsightsNow

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsightsNow , a behavioral research firm, has released their September report on the Clean Label movement exploring perceptions of ingredients, claims, and brands in the plant-based meat patty category. This release of the “Clean Label Research Community Behavior Report​” specifically uncovered key ingredients to include and avoid in formulations for plant-based burgers.“Interest in plant-based foods is creating a tectonic shift in clean eating among many shopper audiences.” said Dave Lundahl, Founder and CEO of InsightsNow. “We are closely watching this category in anticipation of how plant-based foods will impact other categories.”This subscription-based monthly report from InsightsNow provides insights on consumer-driven demand for elimination of allergens and other ingredients from food and non-food products. It compiles behavioral data collected from the company’s proprietary research community of Clean Label Enthusiasts™ (CLE)—primary shoppers with a specific set of behaviors around the clean living movement that influence their buying decisions. The research uses a Clean Label Scoring system based on implicit behavioral science techniques to gauge avoidance or acceptance reactions to ingredients.The report uncovers that:-In head-to-head competition among the key brands within the plant-based burgers category, Amy’s All American Veggie Burger and Dr. Praeger’sAll American Veggie Burger ranked the highest in choice and scored the most clean.-Only 42% of CLE shoppers are aware of relative newcomers Beyond Beefand Impossible Burger. Both products show high lift in choice from awareness among CLE consumers, suggesting these brands have the greatest capacity to grow through marketing to boost awareness.-Products were ranked higher in choice when the average ingredient Clean Label Score™ was high (positive), the ingredient statement was simple, and the low scoring ingredients appeared near the bottom of the list.-Beyond Beef and Impossible Burger were also found to be delivering on taste needs of the audience.These aspects of awareness and taste are helping to bring new users into the plant-based burger category. However, the research shows brands still must work to deliver a clean label product that addresses the health concerns of Clean Label Enthusiasts™.To learn more about the report and enquire about upcoming research topics, reach out to InsightsNow at michelle.andre@insightsnow.com. For more on the research surrounding plant-based burgers, join InsightsNow for a short 30-minute webinar on this topic Thursday, October 10: https://www.insightsnow.com/wbnr-plant-burger-behav-kpis/ About InsightsNowInsightsNow, an agile behavioral research firm, partners with clients across a wide array of industry verticals to grow marketing, branding and product development through custom, cutting-edge research technologies and innovative techniques. The company specializes in finding answers faster, improving speed-to and success-in market, and changing the way we all look at humans and human behavior. InsightsNow was named one of the most innovative market research firms in the world by Greenbook’s 2018 Grit Report. www.insightsnow.com



