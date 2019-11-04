2019 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum:Friday, Nov. 15, in Atlanta

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum brings state and national experts from the private sector and public policy arena to Atlanta on Friday, November 15, to highlight innovation and transformation that Georgia's leaders can embrace.The theme for the 2019 event is “Wisdom, Justice, Mobility,” a play on Georgia’s motto: “Wisdom, Justice, Moderation.”For 2019, sessions focus on education, economic opportunity, healthcare, regulatory reform and transportation. This event is a must for Georgia policymakers and legislators, candidates and citizens interested in practical, commonsense lessons for success.One day. One venue. Five issues. Five free-market think tanks.Friday, November 15 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.SESSIONS (Full agenda here)Session 1: Expanding HorizonsEducation and Upward MobilityMoving on TransportationSession 2: Opening DoorsGeorgia’s Regulatory EnvironmentPutting Georgians FirstSession 3: Healthcare Reform in MotionThis event is open to the public and media, and includes breakfast (7:30 AM) and lunch. Media who wish to participate must contact Benita Dodd.Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will provide opening remarks to welcome attendees, with Georgia House Speaker David Ralston providing closing remarks at the event.One legislative leader described the Georgia Legislative Policy Forum as “the opening shot” to the legislative session, and for good reason: It’s the engine that revs up commonsense policy for Georgia. Read more about the 2019 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum.Questions? Contact Benita Dodd at 404-256-4050 or email benitadodd@georgiapolicy.org.



