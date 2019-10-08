How Doctors Can Pinpoint a Woman's Peak Fertility Days to Help Women Conceive

KNOWHEN Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test and Fertility Monitor App Share KNOWHEN Fertility App results with your doctor

It's important for women to daily test to know their body's ovulation cycles. Many waste valuable time because they didn't have a cost-effective accurate way to know exactly when they were ovulating.” — Helen Denise, founder and CEO of HiLin Life Products, Inc.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stress of getting pregnant often leaves couples feeling overwhelmed and powerlessness. Pinpointing the woman’s time of ovulation is the most effective way to increase a couple’s chance of conception. The KNOWHEN Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test Kit with Fertility Monitor App is helping physicians show women exactly when they're ovulating to increase a couple’s chance of getting pregnant, even on the first try.The KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test pinpoints a woman’s greatest number of peak fertility times with 98.9% accuracy, according to U.S. clinical studies. It takes the guesswork and stress out of when women are ovulating and identifies more best days that couples should have sex to get pregnant than other ovulation tests.More physicians worldwide can empower women to daily self-test their saliva using KNOWHENto identify their 5 (five) most fertile days to conceive a child. It's a natural family planning solution and a better alternative to the rhythm method tracking or messy urine predictor kits.KNOWHENunlocks the secret to get pregnant faster – A single drop of saliva speaks volumes about the body’s systems. When you know when the time is right to conceive, knowledge becomes power. KNOWHEN’s proven saliva-based ovulation technology makes it the most accurate ovulation test on the market. The correlation between the level of estrogen in a woman’s body and an increased amount of salts in saliva indicates when she is ovulating. KNOWHENtest results demonstrate the condition of the estrogen hormone level. Before the ovulation, estrogen level increases because of the growing follicles in the ovaries, and the salt content in a woman's saliva increases as well."It is so important for women to daily test for a year or two to know their body's ovulation cycles. Many women waste valuable time and are so stressed out because they didn't have a cost-effective and accurate way to know exactly when they were ovulating. Using KNOWHEN, I’ve seen women who haven’t conceived for three years get pregnant and other women on IVF were able to conceive," said Helen Denise, founder and CEO of Hilin Life Products, Inc., the Newark, NJ-based manufacturer of KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test and Fertility Monitor App.The freedom to test multiple times, and countless days in a row, gives women a clear picture of their cycle’s progression. The cost-effective reusable KNOWHENrequires no test strips and no messy urine samples. FDA cleared and CE Certified with US clinical studies to validate its efficacy, KNOWHEN is a reliable way for premenopausal women to also avoid unexpected pregnancies.Checking your saliva daily will monitor your unique ovulation cycle and answer the question: “Could I get pregnant today?” Physicians can feel comfortable recommending a safe, chemical-free, 100% natural ovulation tester whose test results are not affected by fertility drugs and medications (urine tests results can be affected). All it takes is a drop of saliva. The easy-to-use lipstick-sized ovulation tester is reusable for years providing excellent value and convenience for patients. It's as easy as placing a drop of saliva on the lens, waiting for it to dry, and then viewing the results for ovulation status through a high-quality mini-microscope. Patients appreciate the discreet, attractive carrying case and a lens cleaning cloth.It's important for women to be aware of their ovulation cycle and understand the regularity of their bodies. It gives them a heightened awareness of medical concerns, timing to try and conceive. It's a powerful tool every woman should be using at home daily. Now couples can know for certain the five (5) days when they are most likely to conceive a child by following some simple steps," said Denise.The convenient KNOWHENFertility Monitor App tracks cycle results daily to collect critical information to manage women’s reproductive health. The KNOWHENFertility Monitor App is the leading fertility tracking and ovulation monitoring app worldwide. The app is free, accurate, and easy-to-use. KNOWHENApp technology has replaced manually charting a fertility calendar or using the rhythm method to get pregnant. Since there are only a few days each month when a woman can get pregnant, remaining aware of the most fertile days of her ovulation cycle is key.HiLin Life Products is a NJ-based medical device manufacturer and maker of KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test & Fertility Monitor App, the safe, chemical-free, and leading saliva-based ovulation test empowering women with accurate tools and knowledge to take control of their fertility and reproductive health. KNOWHENis designed to help women more easily conceive and get back to a natural way of family planning. With a market of more than two billion women worldwide, HiLin Life Products has been creating the next generation of health products by combining scientific accuracy with a holistic natural approach. The company supports the use of eco-friendly materials and its facilities are ISO 13485 certified to assure the highest quality standards for medical device manufacturing. HiLin Life Products, Inc. is a globally recognized as a leader in Fertility Tests and marketing research for women’s reproductive health.

