Pensacola Fireplace Specialist, Velvet Shepard, Earns Respected NFI Certification

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velvet Shepard of Doodlebuggers Service Network, a Pensacola Fireplace Company, is now a National Fireplace Institute (NFI) Certified Hearth Design Specialist as a result of passing the rigorous NFI examination.

The National Fireplace Institute® (NFI) is the professional certification division of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Education Foundation (HPBEF). NFI’s objective is to increase public safety by establishing meaningful credentials for professionals involved in planning and installing residential hearth appliances and venting systems. NFI is the only national credential program focused entirely on safety and performance of fireplace products.

“NFI Certified professionals, their coworkers, and their families can be proud of this accomplishment,” notes Rick Vlahos, Executive Director of the National Fireplace Institute, based in Arlington, Virginia. In a study done by the National Organization for Competency Assurance, it was found that certified individuals are more productive and use their time more efficiently due to better job preparation and learning. It also showed that certified professionals have more self-confidence and remain in their profession longer than non-certified individuals. Thomas LaMontagne, President and Founder of the Fireplace Company in Pensacola, stated "The NFI certification is what makes the difference between Doodlebuggers and the other guy. We believe that professional education and training instills knowledge & confidence in our certified technicians which gives peace of mind to our clients. This is why Doodlebuggers is the most trusted service company in Northwest Florida and Alabama since 1998. Congratulations Velvet on a job well done!"

NFI’s credential offers building and code officials, as well as the public, a way to identify those who have completed training and have passed a comprehensive exam based on state-of-the-art technical material. The Hearth Design Specialist certification is designed to give the sales personnel the technical information they need to know to guide their customers through the decision-making process. The goal is to make sure the hearth appliances are planned properly long before the job gets to the installer.

Doodlebuggers Service Network can be contacted by phone (850) 477-1151, online at https://hugyourhome.com/, or by e-mail at office@hugyourhome.com for more information. They also have two showrooms in Pensacola and Destin.

