TraceGains Appoints New Senior Vice President of Revenue

Mike Hubbard, TraceGains SVP of Revenue

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and new product development software for the CPG industry, today announced that it has promoted Mike Hubbard to Senior Vice President of Revenue.

Hubbard has been with TraceGains for more than a year serving as Vice President of Sales, where he was responsible for leading the North American sales team. During his tenure, he’s been instrumental in driving developing strategic partnerships with Ecofibre, the leader in hemp technologies for health and resource sustainability and RSM, a top Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partner.

Before joining TraceGains, Hubbard held Vice President of Sales positions at Infor, GT Nexus, and PTC, and holds an engineering degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Prior to joining the corporate world, Mike served as Captain in the Army with six years of active duty, including serving in Desert Storm.

As SVP of Revenue, Hubbard’s primary responsibility is to establish the go-to-market strategy for the business in partnership with product management and to seek out new market opportunities. He will formulate and execute business development strategies across existing and new verticals, identify and grow partner relationships, develop and execute sales strategy, and direct the lead process from source through close.

Mike will continue to be responsible for sourcing and closing key customer transactions with direct oversight of the sales team.

“We’re nearing the close of TraceGains’ most successful year to date and chose to bring sales and marketing together to increase collaboration and speed,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Accelerated growth requires a more streamlined organization and a laser focus on generating new revenue streams. Mike has proven himself to be an effective business strategist and this new position allows him to focus on what he does best.”

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources. To learn more about TraceGains solutions, visit www.tracegains.com.





