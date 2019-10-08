When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 07, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 08, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Lipari Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches

Company Announcement

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari # Pack / Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Premo Wedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat 915509 4 / 5 oz. 10/17/19 24201909 612510002001 Fresh Grab Wedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat 252646 56 / 5 oz. 10/17/19 24201909 612510002001

Lipari Foods is expanding its recall from 10/2/19 to include one lot of Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches produced by JLM Manufacturing due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination of this particular lot was brought to our attention during an FDA investigation of the previous recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to this recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on September 25, 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 586-563-2437, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

Link to Original Recall