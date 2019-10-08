RDI Introduces RH Series Stereo Audio Jacks

RDI RH Series RCA Style Connectors

RCA Types Available in Surface Mount and Through Hole Mounting Styles

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the introduction of its RH Series of RCA style stereo audio jacks. The RH series audio jacks are available in surface mount and through hole mounting styles, while featuring vertical, horizontal and right-angle orientations, 1X, 2X, 3X and 4X configurations while meeting the RCA style audio and video standards. Delivering compact form factors and profiles, these RCA style stereo audio jacks help designers create solutions for consumer electronics, mobile, and industrial applications.RDI’s RH Series RCA stereo jacks are rated up to 10,000 mating cycles and offer operating temperature ranges from -30°C to +85°C. Shielding, internal switch, mounting tabs and reflow solder compatibility are also available depending on the model. All models comply with the most recent RoHS standards and carry a UL94V-0 flammability rating.Thanks to their variety of mounting styles and features the RH Series RCA style connectors are the ideal solution to carry audio and video signals in a range of consumer electronics, home and office equipment, and portable electronic devices.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.