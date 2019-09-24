RDI Introduces Series 08 Pushbutton Switches

RDI Series 08 Sub-Miniature Pushbutton Switches

Sub-Miniature, Broad Range of Options Available

MOUNT KISCO , NY, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the introduction of its Series 08 line of Sub-Miniature Pushbutton Switches . The RDI Series 08 of pushbutton switches were developed for a wide variety of high performance and reliability applications including Industrial, IT, Appliance, Consumer, Medical and Automotive markets.Offering high contact reliability, long mechanical life, low contact resistance and high current, the Series 08 is available with a broad set of options including mounting style, termination types, bushings, actuators plus cap and body colors.Available in SPST, DPDT, SPDT and ON/MOM configurations, the Series 08 delivers a long electrical life at full load while providing maximum flexibility in the final application.Available in September 2019, the RDI Series 08 Sub-Miniature Pushbutton Switches provide a rugged, long life and low-cost solution.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



