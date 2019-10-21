VREF Aircraft Value Reference , Appraisal & Litigation Services Launches Brand New Aircraft Valuation Software Platform

VREF logo 25th Anniversary logo

VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Services has launched a brand new, built from scratch valuation platform.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VREF Aircraft Reference Value & Appraisal Services, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry continues its 25th Anniversary celebration by announcing its brand-new aircraft valuation software program.VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Services has launched a brand new, built from scratch valuation platform. The new program has numerous features never before offered in a valuation tool. For the first time, subscribers will be able to fine-tune their values like never before.VREF set out to build a platform that, like its previous version, could be used by anyone with any level of aviation knowledge. Even a first-time buyer or a seasoned aircraft broker will produce dependable values. “The new VREFOnline continues that tradition but has been expanded numerous features. VREF subscribers will have access to a robust database containing over 40,000 items (that’s twice what the old platform had). You can sort, filter, search as much as you like, and now you will also know the lineage of that avionics equipment. Yes, for the first time, you will know if the equipment installed in the aircraft is the latest and greatest or original to the aircraft. We completely rebuilt the entire database from scratch. Every issue or problem that the old platform had is addressed in the new platform. We will now be able to push out new features to our subscribers every month," Jason Zilberbrand President and CTO.Zilberbrand stated, "VREF went to great lengths to offer new features that will have a substantial impact on the aviation community. In addition to the searchable avionics database, we also now offer more than just retail and wholesale pricing. Bankers, aircraft brokers, inventorying dealers, and insurance companies will be ecstatic to read about our new value categories. We are now offering FMV, OLV, FLV, Scrap, and Inventory pricing along with a 15-year future residual value and the historic residual values all located in one easy to read table and graph. Each aircraft now has its specific baseline equipment list, options, and add-ons, so no more sifting through data that’s not in your aircraft.”VREF rebuilt the condition, interior, and paint modifiers for the platform. “By breaking up the interior into the four major components, it creates an even more accurate evaluation of the aircraft. We also totally updated all of the paint pricing and condition charts. Determining the condition of an aircraft is not an easy task, so we updated the condition definitions and offer photos for easier identification. We re-wrote all of the guidelines for assessing damage history. Plus, now all subscribers have access to VREF appraisers via a live chat function for help with any issue big or small,” said Jason Zilberbrand.VREF, in partnership with the AOPA, has revamped the experience for all AOPA members as well. For the first time in VREF's 25-year history, all AOPA members will be able to access the complete VREFOnline platform (Turbine and Piston) from within the AOPA website. All members will also have access to VREF's reports, appraisal services, and consulting.VREF will be rolling out the new platform in beta, allowing existing subscribers to merge to the new platform at their leisure. If you are interested in participating in the beta, please contact our President Jason Zilberbrand directly at Jason@VREF.com.VREF is the Official Valuation Platform and Appraisal Company for the AOPA.About VREFVREF –Aviation’s Most Trusted Valuation Data offers its realtime valuation software program via online subscription as well as through printed books published quarterly. VREF is a Fully Comprehensive Appraisal Services by the industry’s largest staff of Aviation Specific Senior Accredited ASA’s and the home of the VREF Verified “Carfax” Report.For further inquiries or interviews, please contact the VREF team.P: 844-303-VREFE: info@vref.com

