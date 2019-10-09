Digital Therapeutics Alliance speaker interview released for Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: Jessica Shull from Digital Therapeutics Alliance to present at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference in London on the 20th and 21st JanuaryThe highly anticipated launch of the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference is set to take place in London on 20th-21st January 2020. The conference will provide industry leaders with the unique opportunity to hear first-hand how the pharmaceutical industry is being shaped by developments in AI, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain, while newer categories such as Prescription Digital Therapeutics begin to offer truly disruptive benefits.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 31st October is available. Register at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/PR4 Ahead of the two-day agenda, SMi caught up with speaker Jessica Shull, European Lead, Digital Therapeutics Alliance, presenting on ‘What is required for a DTx product to be successful?’. Jessica is European Lead for the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. She is also Digital Health Manager on clinical trials and Big Data projects for respiratory disease at Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona. She worked 13+ years with the WHO on digital health projects for health system strengthening. Consultancies include World Bank, mHealth app evaluation guidelines for Europe, and EU regulatory process for digital diagnostics. She has a MSc from the Medical College of Georgia, an MA form the University of Trento (Italy) and is pursuing a PhD in BioMedicine at the University of Barcelona.Preview of Jessica’s Interview:What is your background in disruptive technologies and how do you contribute to driving healthcare disruption with your everyday work?“I got started in digital health right out of graduate school, designing the 3D content for virtual surgery devices. We used the Visible Human data from the National Institutes of Health in Washington DC - really cutting edge at the time. The idea was to teach nurses and surgeons virtually, to save students and residents from unnecessary error on human subjects. Since that time I've always gravitated toward disruptive solutions in medicine...”What do you consider as drivers of digital transformation and why do you think there is a need for such changes in the global healthcare landscape?“No system is designed perfectly right out of the box. This is why we have iterations in software development and amendments to a country's constitution. I would say the driver for digital transformation is necessity. Healthcare across the globe has chasms where patients fall through, and if digital can serve those people and even current patients better, we have a duty to shape that offering…”For the full interview and event details with the complete speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/PR4 Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.