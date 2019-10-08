All Lines Technology Wins CRN Triple Crown Award

All Lines is proud to be recognized by CRN as a 2019 Triple Crown Winner. Our sustained growth has been achieved through our amazing team and our loyal customers.” — Justin Pippy, Chief Revenue Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Lines Technology announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized All Lines Technology as a 2019 Triple Crowd Award winner.CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these lists, so being named to all three deserves special attention.“All Lines is proud to be recognized by CRN as a 2019 Triple Crown Winner. Our sustained growth has been achieved through our amazing team and our loyal customers that trust us to be their advisor in this technology-driven world", said Justin Pippy, Chief Revenue Officer.Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel.”This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown About All Lines TechnologyAll Lines Technology provides cost-effective, industry-standard IT solutions for our customers. We strive to be a Professional Business Partner and Trusted Advisor with each of our clients. Our corporate headquarters is in Cranberry, PA with additional offices in Warrendale, PA as well as Columbus, OH. All Lines has an experienced and robust technical and sales staff that can support our customers in person, not just via phone or email. We offer Managed IT Services, a full line of Cloud Services, IT consulting, 24/7/365 Help Desk, Microsoft migrations and implementations, security assessments and much more. All Lines Technology has a state-of-the-art technology center showcasing some of the latest hardware and software solutions where we provide client demonstrations and POCs so our customers can make educated decisions on the solutions they are going to purchase and implement. All Lines Technology owns a 20,000-square foot warehouse, staging & integration center that we use for customer client device management and deployment.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Companyenables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and FacebookThe Channel CompanyContact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



