Biometrics for Border Control will be discussed by Industry leaders and government officials next February in Rome

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Reports: The 13th annual Border Security conference is set to take place on 11th – 12th February 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Border Security 2020 will be a high-level conference, bringing together military staff, government figures and key individuals involved in enhancing border security capabilities of nations on a global scale. The conference provides an excellent opportunity to meet with key industry stakeholders and to hear from some of the world’s leading individuals.This year’s agenda will include various industry, military and government leaders discussing biometrics for border control.There will be an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 31st October. Interested parties are urged to register and secure their place at www.bordersec-conference.com/EINPR3 1) ‘Facilitating Biometric Identity Services for the US Department of Homeland Security - Operational Look at the Systems/Process of IDENT/HART’ by Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, US Department of Homeland Security2) ‘Effective border risk management at our international airports and the role of emerging technologies specifically facial recognition systems’ by Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, US Department of Homeland Security3) ‘U.S. Navy Initiatives for Border Protection at Sea: an overview of the Navy’s Identity Dominance System (IDS) and Biometrically Enabled Access Control - Husbanding (BEACH)’By Mr Mike Jones, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, US Navy4) ‘Biometrics in Border Control: the Israeli Case’ by Ms Yasmin Livne, Director - Policy and Planning, Prime Minister’s Office (Israel) - National Cyber Directorate5) ‘Recent Advances in Automated Recognition at the Border’ by Mr Marek Rejman-Greene, Director, Identity for Services6) ‘Biometric Exit USA: LH Perspective’ by Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa7) Panel Discussion: Biometrics and Seamless Travel• Mr John Vine, Former Chief Inspector of Borders, Borders & Immigration• Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security• Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa• Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority This year’s Gold Sponsor, Vancouver Airport Authority will also present on Innovative Travel Solutions. Full details will be confirmed soon.For the complete event details and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.bordersec-conference.com/EINPR3 -- END –Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020SponsorGold Sponsor: Vancouver Airport AuthoritySponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



