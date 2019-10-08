Patricia Suggs Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 2019, and the glass ceiling remains intact. Professional women still find it difficult to move up the ladder in business.

Dr. Patricia Suggs is an International Coach Federation Certified Coach and founder of Patricia Suggs Coaching, where she coaches professional women to navigate corporate gender bias. Through her transformational program, women become more confident that they can make more money and shatter the glass ceiling.

“Men are encouraged to speak up and speak out and women are not,” says Dr. Suggs. “If a woman lacks self-confidence or has limiting beliefs, doesn't know how to set boundaries or handle conflict, they are unlikely to succeed, but if they can develop some awareness around their behavior, they can be empowered to make a change.”

Dr. Suggs has trained and facilitated individuals and groups for over 40 years. She has coached leaders in a variety of settings: businesses, nonprofits, individually and in groups. Her passion is to help leaders become the best they can be with the skills and compassion necessary for success.

“Women need peer support not just from women, but also from men who will encourage them and give them opportunities to be the leaders they can be,” says Dr. Suggs. “I think women have wonderful things to offer that men don't have. If you lead well, people will follow.”

Dr. Suggs says one of the most difficult obstacles for women in the workplace is navigating conflict.

“There are ways to confront an issue without being angry or defensive,” says Dr. Suggs. “You can do it in a very rational, professional way, and that's an empowering feeling. How you cope with conflict is your choice. You can either get really angry and I lose all credibility or calmly confront it and stay strong in your own opinion.”

Prior to launching Patricia Suggs Coaching, Dr. Suggs spent 42 years in ministry, retiring this past June from the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

“I left our conference thinking there's more that I could be doing,” says Dr. Suggs. “I just felt a shift, like I was being called in another direction. I got trained in coaching, in conflict work, in energy work, in spiritual direction, and I began to realize that all of these things can work together. Helping women is what I really want to do and I love coaching, because you help the person discover the answers within themselves.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Patricia Suggs in an interview with Jim Masters on October at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Patricia Suggs, visit www.pksuggscoaching.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.