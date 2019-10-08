Author and Storyteller Nina M. Kelly to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering all the tragedies human beings endure it’s truly incredible how most of us are really able to carry on with our lives. How is it we have the ability to bounce back after facing heartbreak, loss, illness, natural disasters and other deeply traumatic events? Why is it that we have the capacity to heal even after facing so many challenges and setbacks?

Nina M. Kelly is an exceptional mythologist, humanitarian, an author and contributing author of the several books. She authored ” Grace Has A Silent Voice” and contributed to “Saving Wednesday’s Child,” Amazon Best Sellers, “Success Mastery” and “Success Breakthroughs” with Jack Canfield, “The Big Question” with Larry King. She is also a partner of Four Women Films and executive producer of the short provocative film Dandelion.

“My writing is mainly focused on celebrating the silent heroes and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit,” says Nina. “It’s truly awe inspiring how people who have endured countless tragedies choose to overcome them rather than remaining broken and disheartened. Even in their overwhelming grief, the human spirit remains unwaveringly intact and the biggest reason is because we are uplifted by helping others cope and teaching them life lessons from our own harrowing experiences. We can regain strength by helping others.”

One of Nina’s most acclaimed book Grace has a Silent Voice honors those heroes and now Nina is working on the second edition sharing an even broader perspective on how these stories can vastly improve humanity.

“The importance of life is the relationship we share with one another and that is what Grace has a Silent Voice depicts with endearing truth and brutally raw honesty,” says Nina.

Nina believes the core of who we are is for the betterment of humanity because on some collective unconsciousness humanity yearns to thrive and improve.

“There will always be good and evil in the world and we have to find the balance but we can’t survive shrouded in darkness,” says Nina. “We must find where we can thrive and make life worth living and that’s our gift to humanity.”

Nina reminds us that proper education means teaching ethical morality within our school system and how very significant it is in encouraging a more philanthropic world.

“It’s absolutely crucial to teach our kids at a very early age the importance of compassion for all living things,” says Nina. “To continually and altruistically respect our elders, animals, and the planet. It must also be instilled in children to accept cultural differences and embrace diversity and how our differences make us all intriguing and unique so we can share one another’s food, music, and enrich our own lives.”

By familiarizing ourselves with our own heritage we will also encourage a more humane world where we can accept ourselves as well as others.

A huge animal lover, Nina has depicted through her books and films how profoundly animals heal our souls. Her heartwarming Emmy award winning documentary A New Leash On Life K9 for Warriors is about soldiers suffering from PTSD who find genuine comfort from adopting shelter dogs who remarkably can feel their raw emotions. These pure hearted loving dogs were put in shelters neglected by irresponsible owners now find forever homes so dogs and soldiers are rescuing each other.

“Not only do animals love us unconditionally but we can all learn life lessons that animals teach us,” says Nina.

In one of her newest book Leo Learns a Lesson, which she co- authors with Jack Canfield, the theme focuses how words can either harm or inspire us through a loveable dog named Leo and how he makes the world a better place.

“We all have a significant role in society and by committing to random acts of kindness towards animals, people, and the planet we can make a difference and encourage others to do the same,” says Nina. “In being generous to each other lifts our spirits and literally give us that feel good feeling. There are countless wonderful ways to spread positive impact and it starts with each and every one of us.”

Nina is thrilled with her participation in a newly released documentary Folds of Honor about a foundation created to educate the children of fallen soldiers. It graciously honors the men and women who served our country and an opportunity for us to give the family members the prospect for a valuable education.

Nina continues to affirm that the more you allow yourself to be authentic the more fulfilling your life will be.

“We are all indelibly connected and every person and animal matters,” says Nina. “Be mindful of your community cause it is a part of you and don’t be afraid to accept your flaws and learn from your mistakes. Speak and live your truth whatever your truth may be make sure to honor yourself and others.”

For more information on our guest please visit www.ninamkelly.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



