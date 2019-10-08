In the image we see Bryan Hartin recognizing Globalsat Group as an exemplary multicarrier distribution partner for Iridium:

Globalsat Group celebrates success at the 2019 Iridium Partner Conference

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between September 16 and 18,senior executives of the Globalsat Group –the multinational consortium specialized in satellite telecommunication solutions– were present in Coronado, California, learning about upcoming products and services within the Iridium ecosystem and participating in business rounds alongside partners such as Thales, Cobham, Icom, Thrane, Beam and other well-known Iridium partners.

During the first day of the conference, Bryan Hartin –Executive VP Sales and Marketing at Iridium– singled out the exemplary performance of Globalsat Group in the segment dedicated to global multicarrier business partners.

With Certus services starting to become available, new developments that take advantage of the Iridium Next constellation are being presented, and there were indeed a set of announcements regarding new products, services, and alliances, including the signing of an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) ) between Iridium and OneWeb for the deployment of a future low-orbit constellation and land-based infrastructure for broadband services which was an exciting surprise.

Regarding the above announcement, Globalsat Group CEO J. Alberto Palacios pointed out that "it is natural that OneWeb has come to Iridium because it is the only company that has implemented twice the largest satellite orbit constellation of its time. Upcoming projects, whose purpose will be to provide broadband to sub-served areas around the world, will require the unique experience that Iridium has developed."

Palacios added that "there is also an obvious potential for complementation between Iridium and OneWeb, as the mission-critical services of bandwidths is less than 2 Mbps then what Iridium delivers today, and those of greater bandwidth for mass use that will be enabled by new LEO systems do not compete among themselves and can serve as backups to each other, similar to what happens today with other traditional L-band and VSAT services."

Commenting on Iridium's PTT, Globalsat Group Marketing Director Silvina Graziadio states that "for tactical use on land, sea or air, radio-type voice solutions are unmatched in their ability to efficiently communicate geographically distributed workgroups. The Iridium PTT solution, by providing mobile satellite technology under this model, has shown to be superior to any other offer of its kind in portability, ubiquity, and ease of use. Icom's hardware now presents itself as an alternative and attractive solution, combining high-performance wearables, in a familiar physical format for those who have already operated two-way professional digital radios. We are delighted with the success we have seen marketing Iridium PTT solutions because we are adding value to our mission-critical users.."

About Globalsat Group:

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan American satellite telecommunication solutions (MSS) consortium and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M / IoT, software, and hardware satellite services throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The group has offices in the continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, as well as distributors in the most important cities in the region.

Continuously and efficiently, the terrestrial, maritime, and aeronautical solutions provided by Globalsat Group enable mission-critical communications for thousands of clients in sectors including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Recently, Globalsat Group was awarded the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" by the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA) and was also named as the "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" for two years, consecutively (2016, 2017) by the highly recognized international consultant Frost & Sullivan.



