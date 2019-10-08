Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) brings you today’s special edition of The AI Eye, looking at AI deployment and development in Costa Rica.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:GTCH)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Eye: Artificial Intelligence in Costa Rica-(OTC PINK:$GTCH) (Nasdaq:$INTC) (NYSE:$G) (NYSE:$WMT) (Nasdaq: $NVDA) (Nasdaq: $MSFT)Investorideas.com ( www.investorideas.com ), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today’s special edition of The AI Eye, looking at AI deployment and development in Costa Rica.Read the full article on Investorideas.comPicking up steam in 1997 with Intel Corporation’s (NasdaqGS:INTC) opening of a microchip factory and an $800 million USD investment, Costa Rica has since blossomed into a key tech hub in Latin America, according to an article from Nearshore Americas. But leaving the landmark Intel investment aside (the factory is now closed), the country is fostering growth through government spending in the space, high public funds devoted to education and tax-friendly technology parks that attract investors and talent from around the globe. An excerpt from the Nearshore Americas article provides a snapshot of the tech space in Costa Rica:One of the major fields in the current technological revolution is artificial intelligence (AI), of which a high amount of development is occurring in Costa Rica. Intel is currently responsible for 60 percent of the country’s research and development exports, and according to a document published earlier this year.GBT Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK:GTCH) a development-stage company developing Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-enabled mobile technology platforms, is testing its Avant! AI Virtual Agent through GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rica-based company. In an interview with Investorideas.com in August of this year, GBT’s CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman explained how the company’s relationship with its Costa Rican counterpart was fruitful and why the firm looks forward to further work in the country.“The collaboration with GBT Technologies benefits us by working with a team of experts in the software and hardware domains. Investing in Costa Rica R&D capabilities will enable the research and development of our sophisticated milestones to be faster and of higher quality. We are looking forward to developments in Costa Rica in our future domains, including autonomous machines, EDA, IoT, wireless mesh networking and mobile technologies.”Recently, Rittman addressed the AI space more broadly, charting its progress from fiction to reality, and outlining GBT’s scope in AI development:Our AI capabilities are rapidly evolve towards application's implementation, creating new horizons in the communication and medicine fields. In the upcoming year we intend to introduce a new dimension in our daily lives, which is based on our intelligent technology. Our expert agent will be able to advice humans about significant topics like medicine and business, enabling new era of humans and machines collaboration together towards a better future.”Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced plans in August to open a new finance and accounting (F&A) delivery center in Heredia, Costa Rica as part of its expanding partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). As per the partnership, Genpact accelerates Walmart’s digital transformation through the former’s Cora platform, which “deliver[s] strategic business value to help companies easily implement AI”, according to Genpact Chief Digital Officer, Sanjay Srivastava.GPU-accelerated deep learning – pioneered by NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS:NVDA), who invented the GPU (graphic processing unit) in 1999 – is being leveraged in plant identification and organism classification by the Costa Rica Institute of Technology (ITRC). Specifically, the Costa Rican team “trained a convolutional neural network on about 260,000 images using two NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, the Caffe deep learning framework and cuDNN”, according to a NVIDIA blog post.Tech giant Microsoft (NasdaqGS:MSFT) has committed to supporting Costa Rica’s digital transformation through Cloud and AI technology, according to The Costa Rican Times. Microsoft Latin America President, César Cernuda, who led a delegation of Microsoft executives visiting Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, said:“We have been present in Costa Rica for 24 years, we provide direct employment for more than 600 people, and we are convinced that technologies such as the Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a powerful force capable of creating more opportunities in the region and in Costa Rica, where the IT market is predicted to continue growing and there is an advanced innovation ecosystem.”In a comment to Investorideas.com, GBT Technologies Costa Rica CEO, Salomon Ocon recapitulated the thrust of Costa Rica’s burgeoning AI space and foreshadowed some of the company’s future endeavors in the space in tandem with other emerging tech;“Today, GBT Technologies Costa Rica is working towards developing technology that’ll enable AI and machine learning to intertwine with our daily lives, we believe that blockchain technology and AI will bring enormous benefits to our day to day transact-ability, from buying products, services or assets to safely storing methods of payment in a digital, encrypted and highly secured form.”For a list of artificial intelligence stocks become an Investor Ideas memberAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a monthly paid featured news and social media client on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas Download our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidContact Investorideas.com800 665 0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.