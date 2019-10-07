ASKING THE RIGHT QUESTIONS IS KEY FOR MEDICAL TOURISM

Often Medical Tourism can raise questions among patients, if not outright concerns or even fears. So the key is knowing what questions to ask.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an upcoming episode of NWMT, which is an International TV Medical Tourism series that serves as an international platform where reliable information related to safety and quality at healthcare facilities from around the world is shared to enhance the patient experience before, during and beyond their return home, the FUE method and DHI method (the very latest techniques in hair transplantation) will be explored in the context of a world renowned clinic: Dr. Ciniks Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey.As one of the top 3 ranked hair transplant clinics in Turkey, Dr. Ciniks Hair Transplant Clinic's fully trained and expert medical team treat around 2000 patients a year from all over the world. To accommodate international patients, Dr Cinik's Clinic provide different packages. All of them include accommodation, transfers, surgery, check up, medication, and reasonable prices comparing to other countries. And their services also include 7/24 sales rep available in different languages and an exceptional Post-care for one year.Often Medical Tourism can raise questions among patients, if not outright concerns or even fears. So the key, according to international Medical Tourism expert Keith Pollard, Executive Chairman for the International Medical Travel Journal, is for hospitals and clinics to ask themselves these questions:• How well do you understand your international patients?• What is their view of coming for treatment in your country’s hospitals and clinics before, during and, importantly, after they have come for treatment?• What do you learn from what they have to say?In the case of Dr Cinik's Hair Transplant Clinic, they are not only expert in the latest technologies, with state of the art offices and equipment that is critical DURING a patient's treatment, but they also send surveys to patients after their surgeries and take action according to what patients are looking for, and then fix any issue that needs improvement again according to what patients say. Patients reviews are also very important for them to collect feedback, such as online reliable sites like, realself, trustpilot, whatclinic, etc.On the upcoming program on FUE/DHI, patients and other clinics will also learn other valuable lessons from our tour of Dr Cinik's Hair Transplant Clinic.With a global audience reached via CNN International and other global television and digital distribution, NWMT travels around the world to help people live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives.Check your local listings for exact time/dates.For More Info, Contact:Lisa Meyers 305.974.1346 lisa.meyers@OMDprm.comMedia Contact Company Name: OMDprm Contact Person: Lisa Meyers Email: lisa.meyers@omdprm.com Phone: 305.974.1346 Country: US/UK Website: www.OMDprm.com



