Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Completes Sale of Rand Electric to Strategic Buyer

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Corporation (“Beacon”) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Rand Electric (“Rand”), a leading Greater Toronto Area electrical contractor, to a strategic buyer (“Buyer”), with the deal completing in June 2019. Beacon was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Rand. Beacon was engaged by Rand Electric in November of 2018. After running a confidential sale process for approximately four months, the business owners accepted a strong offer from a strategic buyer with a portfolio of complementary businesses in March of 2019. Following extensive due diligence, the transaction completed in June 2019.

“When selling a contracting business, even as established and reputable as Rand, it is all about finding the right buyer with understanding and interest in this particular trade. While we had no lack of interested parties for the business, the focus always was on identifying a strategic buyer that saw the value and knew the industry well. The fact that the business is thriving, and growing post-acquisition is a true testament of how important finding this right fit is”, noted Alex Shteriev, Partner and Co-Founder at Beacon.

About Rand Electric:

Established in Ajax in 1981, over its 35-year history, Rand Electric grew to become one of the premier and most respected electrical contractors in the Durham Region. The business has a diversified portfolio of clients with a large

base of commercial accounts and a well-recognized brand among residential customers. Built on punctuality and quality of work, the business has developed a strong brand name backed by its exceptional staff.

About Beacon:

Beacon is a full-service business mergers & acquisition advisory services firm with offices in Toronto and Washington, D.C. Beacon’s services include business valuations, targeted confidential marketing, qualification and pre-screening of prospects, assistance in negotiation and due diligence process in a holistic Transaction Advisory approach. Beacon is a twice recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage Firm in Toronto, and a member of several international M&A organizations.



