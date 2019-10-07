Great Gatsby's October 26-27 auction in Atlanta will feature Part 2 of the Jack Belz Collection of Chinese works of art

Large pair of covered Chinese cloisonné vases on stands, 82 inches tall (est. $9,000-$12,000). Massive carved walnut hall bench with canopy attributed to Luigi Frullini (Italian, 1839-1897), 139 inches by 89 ½ inches (est. $25,000-$30,000). Late 19th or early 20th century oil on canvas attributed to Heinrich Hermanns (German, 1862-1942), titled A View in Amsterdam, depicting the Singel Canal at dusk (est. $25,000-$30,000). 18th century Continental handwoven tapestry showing an allegorical scene of figures adorned in period garb, 107 ½ inches tall by 156 ½ inches (est. $8,000-$10,000). Ladies’ diamond and 18kt white gold Rolex Datejust wristwatch with a pave diamond dial, blue sapphire markers, diamond bezel and diamond band (est. $7,000-$10,000).

Also sold will be estate furnishings from Long Island, New York and Richmond, Virginia. The sale will be held online and at Great Gatsby’s gallery in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Gatsby’s auction planned for the weekend of October 26th and 27th will be headlined by Part 2 of the Jack Belz Collection of Chinese works of art , and estate furnishings from Long Island, New York and Richmond, Virginia. The auction will be held online and in Great Gatsby’s gallery at 5180 Peachtree Boulevard in Atlanta, beginning at 10:30 Eastern time both days.Mr. Belz is chairman and CEO of Belz Enterprises, one of the largest real estate development firms in the South. He began gathering rare and unusual Chinese works of art over 50 years ago. Because of the vast size of his collection, Great Gatsby’s will be offering it across a series of auctions that began with Part 1, held last month, and continuing through next year.Part 2 of the Belz Collection features carved rosewood cabinets, oversize figural sculptures in jade and rose quartz, oversize cloisonné vases, embroidered robes, hanging scrolls and more. The star lot of Part 1 was a monumental pair of Chinese cloisonné vases on stands, with a staggering overall height of 99 ½ inches each. The vases finished at $22,140.The Long Island and Richmond estate furnishings will include French Gothic Revival furniture (including chairs, fireplace mantels and cabinets), fine jewels, luxury timepieces and more. In all, more than 900 premier lots will come up for bid over the two days. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Tops in the Chinese arts category are a monumental pair of carved jade Diamond Throne Temples having five pagoda towers, single level temples, censers and Fu lions, each one 99 ½ inches tall; and an equally monumental set of four porcelain plaques depicting auspicious flora and fauna, each panel 105 inches by 36 inches. Both lots are expected to bring $25,000-$35,000.Other expected top performers in the Chinese category include a large pair of covered cloisonné vases on stands, 82 inches tall (est. $9,000-$12,000); a lovely celadon jade carving of auspicious flowers, having 110 pounds of carved jade, 21 inches by 31 inches (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a pair of finely detailed bronze dragon candleholders (20 inches tall) and bronze censer (18 inches tall), each showing the Qianlong mark and both possibly of the period (each est. $3,000-$5,000).Fine art will feature a huge late 19th or early 20th century oil on canvas attributed to Heinrich Hermanns (German, 1862-1942), titled A View in Amsterdam, depicting the Singel Canal at dusk, 76 ½ inches by 97 inches (est. $25,000-$30,000); a mid-19th century marble sculpture signed by Auguste Moreau (French, 1826-1897), depicting the allegorical figure of Spring, 33 ¾ inches tall (est. $3,000-$4,000); and an 18th century Continental handwoven tapestry showing an allegorical scene of figures adorned in period garb, 107 ½ inches tall by 156 ½ inches (est. $8,000-$10,000).Vintage vehicles will be led by a single-owner 2007 Bentley Continental GT convertible (est. $35,000-$45,000); a cherry red 1950 Dodge B2 Pilot House pickup truck (est. $18,000-$20,000); and a blue 1953 Fiat 500C ‘Topolino’ two-door convertible salon model (est. $20,000-$25,000).Furnishings will include a massive carved walnut hall bench with canopy attributed to Luigi Frullini (Italian, 1839-1897), 139 inches by 89 ½ inches (est. $25,000-$30,000); a huge late 19th century French Renaissance Revival carved walnut fireplace surround with three deeply carved figural panels, 136 inches by 26 ½ inches (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a 19th century Venetian walnut fantasy rocking chair with winged hippocampus and mythological figures (est. $3,500-$4,500).Fine estate jewelry and beautiful watches will be plentiful and will feature a diamond and 14kt yellow gold ring centering a 4.86-carat round brilliant cut diamond solitaire (est. $15,000-$20,000); a ladies’ diamond and 18kt white gold Rolex Datejust wristwatch with a pave diamond dial, blue sapphire markers, diamond bezel and diamond band (est. $7,000-$10,000); and a ladies’ 18kt yellow gold and diamond Rolex President Datejust wristwatch (est. $4,000-$6,000).Decorative accessories will include a Piero Benzoni signed Italian 24kt gold-plated and silver-plated bronze chess set with an onyx and marble table, green velvet stools, and game pieces in the theme of the medieval Venetian period (est. $7,000-$9,000); a large 20th century model of the three-masted clipper ship Thermopylae of the Aberdeen line, having an overall size including stand of 145 ½ inches tall by 121 inches long (est. $7,000-$9,000); and a 19th century Black Forest carved oak clock with a wildlife scene of an eagle and wolves (est. $4,000-$6,000).Additional top lots include an ornately carved walnut corner pub having a stained-glass paneled canopy, relief carved coats-of-arms and armorial trophies, 94 inches tall by 101 inches wide by 74 inches deep (est. $5,000-$7,000); and a pair of signed, circa 1900, Emile Galle Art Nouveau inlaid stands, 42 ¼ inches in height by 23 ½ inches in width (est. $2,000-$2,500).Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single item, an entire collection, or an inherited estate, you may call them at (770) 457-1903; or you may send an e-mail to auction@greatgatsbys.com. To learn more about the October 26th-27th auction, please visit www.GreatGatsbys.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.