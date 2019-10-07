IT Governance launches introduction to data protection training course for organisations to educate their staff on the GDPR

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security and privacy training and qualifications, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Certified Introduction to Data Protection Training Course. The course is designed to help organisations educate their employees on processing personal data in line with the General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) requirements.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “With the average cost of a data breach rising to £3.18 million, we have seen a steady year-on-year increase in the cost of recovering from security incidents, despite the introduction of the GDPR.

“The recent announcements made by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) about significant penalties for British Airways (more than £183 million) and Marriott (more than £99 million) for breaching the GDPR stress the importance of training your staff to avoid falling victim to a data breach.”

The Certified Introduction to Data Protection Training Course helps organisations specifically comply with Article 39 of the GDPR by implementing a training and staff awareness programme across departments such as HR, marketing, finance, sales, etc.

“A significant number of security red flags are down to a lack of awareness,” continued Calder. “Non-privacy employees simply don’t consider the repercussions that come with clicking a malicious link or losing a work laptop outside the office. To ensure compliance and minimise risks, organisations must take the time to educate staff on what they can do to prevent threats.”

This one-day course provides attendees with an overview of the GDPR, the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018 and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR), three of the most important data protection requirements in the UK. The Certified Introduction to Data Protection (C IDP F) qualification is awarded to those who pass the included course exam.

IT Governance is an acknowledged leader in GDPR, ISO 27001, cyber security, data privacy, IT service management and business continuity management training, offering a structured learning path from foundation to advanced level for all IT, privacy and security practitioners. To see IT Governance’s training programme, click here.

For more information about IT Governance, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



