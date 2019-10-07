Fun Kosher Reward Launches to Enjoy LA's 18 Best Bakeries, Markets, Restaurants

Join LA Today to Enjoy Fun for Good We Find Companies Talented Professionals + Generate Proceeds to Do Good & Enjoy Life www.RecruitingforGood.com We Serve Like-Minded Families in LA

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with $1,000 in gift cards to enjoy any 18 of L.A.'s Best Kosher bakeries, markets, and restaurants.

We're Rewarding Everything Kosher... Because It's a Mitzvah to help people save money on the food they love most.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy " Rewarding Everything Kosher " savings.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For those who love to make a difference...we're making it fun and rewarding...simply make a referral to enable our agency to connect professionals to great jobs. And earn gift card saving rewards."How to Earn Fun Kosher Rewards Must live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns $1,000 in gift cards.3. Choose any 4 favorite Kosher bakery, butcher shop/market, or restaurant listed on www.rewardingla.com website (enjoy 4 $250 gift cards).Person that participates can forgo reward and pay forward gift cards to family in need.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're rewarding everything kosher...Because It's a Mitzvah to help people save money on the food...they love most."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



