Wound Care Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth Forecast 2024 | Arizton

The global wound care market is growing at a CAGR of over 5% by 2024

Favorable government initiatives and improved healthcare infrastructure are driving the wound care market growth in APAC” — Adil , Sr Analyst

Arizton's research report on the global wound care market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by products (advanced wound care products, sutures and stapling devices, traditional wound care products, and hemostats and surgical sealants), wound type (acute wound and chronic wound), end-users(hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, home healthcare,and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

The adoption of wound care biologics is augmenting the growth of the global wound care market. The commercial availability of a wide array of wound biologics is likely to encourage many end-users to use them in treating wounds as they are clinically proven, safe, and effective than other products. The growing incidence of infections caused in lesions is another factor accelerating the growth of anti-microbial dressings market segment. Anti-microbial agents such as chlorhexidine, maggots, silver, iodine, and honey are increasingly becoming important in the global wound care market. Therefore, the incorporation of anti-microbial agents in wound dressing products is improving clinical outcomes for the treatment of wounds, thereby driving the global wound care market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the wound care market during the forecast period:

• Growing Focus on the Development and Commercialization of Wound Biologics

• The emergence of Stem Cell Therapy for Wound Healing

• New Product Approvals/Launches

• Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures



The study considers the present scenario of the wound care market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The report profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the wound care market.

Wound Care Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, wound type, end-users, and geography. The increase in the geriatric population is a major contributing factor for the growth of the advanced wound care segment as the prevalence of diabetes and other diseases is more common in the elderly age group than youth. The advanced segment is also growing as the majority of market players are offering innovative products to meet the demand for wound care worldwide. The rising incidence of diabetes and associated diabetic foot ulcers in the elderly population globally is fueling steady growth for traditional products. The market is also growing steadily as products such as gauze bandages and adhesive bandages witness sustainable demand for small cuts, bruises as well as for chronic wounds and burns, especially in developing countries. Developing regions such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America are the largest contributors to the traditional products.

The acute wound market is growing mainly due to the rise in surgical site infections (SSI) and the increase in the number of burn cases worldwide. Chronic wounds do not heal through the normal healing process. The segment is growing due to the growing burden of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and some surgical site infections that do not heal naturally or with medicines. Further, about 70% of lower-extremity ulcers are caused by chronic venous insufficiency. People aged 65 years or above are vulnerable to venous ulcers. The overweight and obese population also develop a high risk for diabetes and associated chronic wounds. Therefore, the growing incidence of several chronic wounds is driving the growth of the segment.

The shift from traditional lower technology wound care treatments to the adoption of advanced treatments is a major factor for the high share of the hospitals and specialty wound clinic segment. Long-term care facilities segment is growing at a steady pace because of the growing incidence of chronic wounds due to the increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes. The growing elderly population is contributing to the growth of the segment as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

Market Segmentation by Products

• Advanced Wound Care Products

• Sutures and Stapling Devices

• Traditional Wound Care

• Hemostats and Surgical Sealants

Market Segmentation by Wound Type

• Acute Wounds

• Chronic Wounds

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals and Specialty Wound Care Clinics

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Others (ASCs, solo practitioners, and other acute care settings)

• Home Healthcare

Wound Care Market: Geography

The growth in the number of people suffering from several acute and chronic wounds in the US is the primary factor for the high market share of the North American market. The rise in the geriatric population is another key factor driving the market growth of the wound care market in the region.

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are witnessing significant growth in the wound care market. Factors such as the presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the increase in the patient population, and high awareness regarding the availability of advanced treatment options are the major growth factors.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentine

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Iran



Key Vendor Analysis

The global wound care market is highly competitive and dynamic characterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors, offering a diverse range of products and devices for treating various acute and chronic wounds. There are approximately more than 400 vendors providing a wide array of wound care products worldwide. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions, and differentiated products have fueled the growth in recent years. New product launches and strategic acquisitions, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. Large and diversified companies account for nearly 48% of the market share. Also, the majority of key players have demonstrated consistent growth in the last three years. Moderate to the high growth of major players will continue to boost the market growth. In addition, both established and emerging players are developing or commercializing wound care products and devices. Major players are focusing on technological innovations, thereby investing substantial amounts on R&D activities for offering advanced wound care products such as advanced wound dressings, skin grafts, and wound biologics.

Key Vendors

• 3M

• Acelity

• Cardinal Health

• Coloplast

• ConvaTec

• Medtronic

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• PAUL HARTMANN

• Smith & Nephew



Prominent Vendors

• Acell

• Adhesys Medical

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group

• Advancis Medical

• AediCell

• AlloSource

• AMERX Health Care

• AOTI

• AxioBiosolution

• Baxter

• B. Braun Melsungen

• BD

• BSN Medical

• BTI Biotechnology Institute

• Carilex Medical

• Cohera Medical

• CONMED

• Cork Medical

• Covalon Technologies

• CryoLife

• DeRoyal Industries

• Ethicon

• Grena

• Hollister

• Integra LifeSciences

• Intuitive Surgical

• LOHMANN & RAUSCHER (L&R)

• Medline Industries

• MiMedx

• MPM Medical

• MTF Biologics

• Ocular Therapeutix

• Organogenesis

• Osiris Therapeutics

• Péters Surgical

• Purple Surgical

• Reach surgical

• Sealantis

• Sechrist

• Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

• Sutures India

• Synovis MCA

• Talley Group

• TRIAGE MEDITECH

• Tricol Biomedical

• URGO Group

• Vivostat

• Waston Medical Appliance



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the wound care market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the wound care market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the wound care market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the wound care market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.





