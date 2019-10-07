Registration now open for SMi’s Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference in Rome, Italy

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

SMi Reports: Registration opens for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy

ROME, ITALY, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is proud to present the 5th annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference, taking place on 5th – 6th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. As the only Maritime ISR meeting in Italy with a specific focus on Maritime Space Domain Awareness, the conference will bring together the widest range of expert nations ever to discuss key operational and technological challenges facing navies and other maritime organisations, as they resolve to monitor the sea and protect their borders.As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the conference will explore the need to advance all-encompassing reconnaissance and surveillance platforms to cover larger areas of ocean is greater than ever.Platforms and topics discussed include: Space based ISR, Airborne Platforms & Operations, C4ISTAR, Unmanned Maritime Systems, Hydrographic platforms and more.This year, the conference has an increased focus on space based maritime reconnaissance and the addition of the relation between the Littoral and Maritime Domains and ISR capabilities that occur. The aim is to assist the advancement and engagement of Naval practitioners and Programme Managers through briefings, panel sessions and focused discussion groups on topics including Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Littoral-Maritime ISR capabilities and Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by October 31st. Register at www.maritime-recon.com/einPR1 Event highlights: Military briefings from Italy, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, NATO, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece• Pre-conference workshop with C-SIGMA on ‘S-AIS and C-SIGMA: Continuing to Evolve as the Cornerstones of Maritime Security’• Exhibition area with industry leaders showcasing their solutionsThe event will also host a pre-conference workshop taking place on 4th February 2020. Guy Thomas, Academic/Technical Advisor, Multi -National Maritime Security Centre of Excellence & Managing Director, C-SIGMA LLC will lead the workshop on ‘Satellite-AIS and C-SIGMA, continuing to evolve as Cornerstones of Maritime Security’ covering topics such as:• Overview of C-SIGMA• S-AIS• SARs• Dynamic Data Analysis toolsThe full event details and speaker line up is available to download from the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/einPR1 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance TechnologyConference: 5th – 6th February 2020Workshop: 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s HotelRome, ItalySponsorGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsor: MAXARFor sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email at jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



