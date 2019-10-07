The Sports Circus Creates AAMP TV

The creation of AAMP TV by sports broadcasting giant, The Sports Circus, paves the way for Sports Circus Productions to produce and air top-tier programming.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a fast paced and entertaining nationally-syndicated airing over major network affiliates in prime time sports talk show airing weekdays across North America, just created a brand new, full suite multimedia company, including live television and streaming programming, terrestrial and streaming radio and their exclusive podcast platform branded as AAMP TV (All Ages Media Programming Television).

AAMP TV produces and airs its original content including a wide variety of sports talk, comedy, cooking, science, educational, and women’s interests programming. AAMP TV’s purpose is to create high quality content that are fully interactive. All shows, when aired live, are “listener participation” shows so the viewing or listening audience can ask questions to the show hosts and get instant replies in real time! Since many of the shows are hosted by or include celebrities, the audience has the rare opportunity to interact with: Hollywood movie and television stars, Broadway theater stars, Grammy Award winners and nominees from the musical world, astronauts, influential political figures, scientific leaders, educational leaders, student-athletes, and male and female Hall of Fame inductees, World Champions and All-Stars of the sporting world.

AAMP TV airs in the Entertainment Capitol of the World, Las Vegas, NV on over the air television and worldwide at https://twitch.tv/aamp_tv. Click on the link and “follow” AAMP TV for free! A unique aspect to AAMP TV programming is that subscribers can get special content including un-aired hot takes, bloopers, and special episodes not available to the general audience. Subscriptions are free for Amazon Prime members! Keep in mind that all shows air live but are archived in case you miss your favorite show.

The founder of AAMP TV and The Sports Circus is Sal Tuzzolino. As a show host and producer, Sal keeps audiences entertained for hours with comedy and drill-down, intriguing content. Behind the scenes, Sal is a highly accomplished sports and entertainment executive. Sal stated: “I, like you, watch TV, watch streaming video and listen to the radio every day. What frustrates me is when I watch or listen to a channel and have to put up with sub-standard content. Seemingly, the majority of TV, internet, and terrestrial radio stations have a couple good programs then a flurry of bad programs. That inconsistency is exactly what makes me tune out of stations. I serve as the AAMP TV program director, among other positions. My goal is simple. AAMP TV was created to bring top-tier programming across the board to the people. I don’t believe in ‘filler programming’ or sub-standard shows that will drive an audience away from AAMP TV. When you tune in, I want you entertained. That also means that you can interact with our shows. Now that’s bleeding edge programming!”

AAMP TV is on 24/7. Visit https://twitch.tv/aamp_tv and follow and subscribe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.