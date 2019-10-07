Issued by James Gregory Consultancy llc

Mente Group Ribbon Cutting and 10th Anniversary Celebrated

Opening of New Worldwide Headquarters

The recent move to larger offices, with more than 6,000 square feet coincided with the company's 10th anniversary and doubled the size of Mente Group's worldwide headquarters.
FRISSCO, TEXAS, USA, October 7, 2019 -- Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor (C) cuts the ribbon to the company's new worldwide headquarters in Frisco's prestigious North Dallas' HALL Park. The recent move to larger offices, with more than 6,000 square feet coincided with the company's 10th anniversary and doubled the size of its offices with more room to continue the growth of the leading full-service aircraft consulting company. Proctor was joined by (L-R) Mente VP of Transactions Brian Hammer, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, wife Karin Proctor, and Mente Chief Strategy & Development Officer Scott Johnson, VP Asset Management Jeff Dorrough and VP Strategic Consulting Cole White.

About Mente Group
Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.

The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. For more info see www.mentegroup.com.

Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.

Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.

