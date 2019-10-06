Quality Fly Announces Exciting Open Day for Prospective Student-Pilots

Quality Fly Open Day Quality Fly Open Day Quality Fly Open Day

Quality Fly announces an Open Day for prospective students. The Open Day will be held on the 6th of October on campus in Madrid.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Fly has announced a highly anticipated Open Day event for prospective students. The upcoming event will provide a platform whereby prospective students for its ATP-Integrated program can learn more about the school before deciding to join. The date has been set for October 6th at Quality Fly in Madrid, Spain.“Our Open Day is your best opportunity to experience Quality Fly first-hand. The event is aimed at providing information and insight to all aspiring pilots who want to fulfill their dreams and make flying a profession. During the forum, we will book prospective pilots into meetings and interviews with airline captains and instructors. Our team will give you a tour of the airport we operate from and show you our facilities. You'll also get a chance to climb into our fleet and our Third Generation Elite Simulator!” says Juan Cervero, the spokesperson for the institution.Quality Fly is a Madrid-based aviation institute that offers international aviation training to students from over 30 countries in a commercial European flight school. Its vision is to absorb prospective pilots into an integrated program for transport pilots on commercial aircraft. The institution works with students immediately after flight school recruitment through the final stages of training, while helping them kick-start their careers in aviation The Open Day will allow prospective students to learn from top airline captains who will tackle the future market outlook for airline pilots and the importance of multi-crew-cooperation training. Afterward, the students will be given a tour of the training facility for a firsthand experience of what they can expect after joining Quality Fly's ATP Integrated training.“Excellent Flight School! I am currently a student at Quality Fly, and I really enjoy attending the school. The school has a happy atmosphere. The curriculum is delivered by experienced instructors who are always happy to help students if they need it. I have made many friends in the school and feel that I have made a wise choice choosing Quality Fly,” comments Jonathan Lawson, an ATPL student at Quality Fly.Anyone interested in attending the Quality Fly's Open Day for prospective students can reserve a spot on its website or call/WhatsApp the institution for more details.###

QualityFly - ATPL Integrated Commercial Pilot Training



