GOLDI Mobility to Deploy Fuel Cell Buses in the EU, Powered by Horizon

Horizon Fuel Cell Group, GOLDI Mobility Kft and Hy-Hybrid Energy will work together to deploy 18m buses in the European Union in project GOLDiON®

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDI® has plans to offer 12 and 18m fuel cell buses across the European Union, from their manufacturing base in Hungary, leveraging almost 40 years of manufacturing experience. The first buses offered will be 18m articulated buses powered by industry-leading 100kW fuel cell systems from Horizon.

Horizon will contribute their deep knowhow in PEM fuel cells, with thousands of systems deployed in buses, trucks and temporary power installations around the world, to establish GOLDI Mobility Kft as the first mover in hydrogen powered buses in Hungary. With Tier 1 automotive companies already established in Hungary, there is a clear opportunity to leverage local manufacturing supply chains and human resources to play a significant role within the EU market. While everyone acknowledges the goal of lower cost fuel cell buses, it remains vital to maintain the high quality standards expected in the European market.

Hy-Hybrid Energy CEO, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, said “We chose Horizon as our fuel cell partner as their business strategy aligns with the GOLDI Mobility ambitions in clean energy mobility. We also saw the value in leveraging valuable experience gained by Horizon engineers in the China market, where hundreds of commercial vehicles are already powered by Horizon, and many more are being deployed as we go to market.”

Mr. George Gu, Chairman of Horizon Group, added “Horizon is pleased to confirm our first European customer for the new Horizon 100kW fuel cell system, which we believe has the potential to become the benchmark for high power fuel cell modules. Working with partners in Europe and other markets, we aim to establish sufficient demand to justify local manufacture of fuel cells, as we essentially replicate many times over our new facility designed to produce 10,000 vehicle stacks per year.”

In the last few years, the Horizon engineering team has gained valuable experience with electric vehicle integration, having powered many different buses and trucks, and this can accelerate the path to market for customers building their first fuel cell vehicles. This was one of the key factors for Dr. Akhtar in choosing to work with Horizon: “We sought not just the supply of equipment, but significant system integration experience from our fuel cell vendor, and a willingness to support our efforts to move from battery based electric vehicle platforms to fuel cell electric vehicle designs”.

GOLDI Mobility Kft. CEO Ferenc Kovacs commented “I selected Horizon after witnessing their impressive recent developments in heavy duty vehicles, along with their ability to be competitive. We always aim to offer the best European quality at the best price, as we have done in the public transport sector since 1981. It will be the same with fuel cell electric buses in future.”

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fuel cell pioneer and global leader in fuel cell commercialization, having been engaged in fuel cell R&D for 16 years. Horizon supplies a full range of fuel cell systems, from low power air-cooled fuel cells through to high power automotive systems up to 150kW, and containerized MW-scale fuel cell power plants. Horizon has deep IP in all core technologies of PEM fuel cells, from catalyst, membrane electrode, bipolar plates and stacks, to system control.

Visit www.horizonfuelcell.com or contact Craig Knight, craig@horizonfuelcell.com

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies, including but not limited to fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen storage and renewable energy. Hy-Hybrid Energy’s CEO, Dr. Naveed Akhtar has worked on fuel cell technology at world renowned institutions, adding depth of knowledge in system integration. Hy-Hybrid Energy works with leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell field and supports both low and high temperature fuel cell deployments.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Dr. Naveed Akhtar, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft :

GOLDI® provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI® plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, hydrobus@goldimobility.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.