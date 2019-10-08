NTI's Organizational Disability Inclusion Action Committee

NTI redefines organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

We will create guiding principles for the way we refine our nonprofit. Always in a state of continuous improvement, we want to set our goals higher to be the place to work and do business with.” — Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced October is 2019 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now,” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success. NTI is actively making an effort to define their Organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan during the month to improve organizations operations and connection with the community.

For the last 25 years, the nonprofit NTI@Home has been spreading the word about hiring Americans with disabilities in work-at-home jobs. They have assisted over 100,000 individuals with disabilities nationwide. In addition, NTI@Home also provides complete call center solutions including technical setup, staffing, phones, training, management and staffing.

NTI recently partnered with the Boston Inclusion Community through PYD.org to build a more inclusive community for youth, young adults and adults with disabilities seeking employment through workshops and education. Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI was selected as one of the 39 representatives from 28 organizations in the community. “It was an honor to be selected and to make the State of Massachusetts a better place,” said Sanders.

“Throughout the year, NTI will engage in on-demand courses, webinars and workshops to enhance the organization and the people we serve,” Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI stated.

Sanders said that NTI was revisiting their “Organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan to define past or proposed contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion excellence and determine methodologies to genuinely integrate them in our day to day work activities. By doing this, it will make us a truly inclusive organization.“

Sanders set a committee to gain input for their Organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan. The committee will consist of internal representatives from each department, individuals with disabilities, external nonprofits in the disability space, and our clients. “By gaining each individuals perspective, we will create guiding principles for the way we refine our nonprofit. Always in a state of continuous improvement, we want to set our goals higher to be the place to work and do business with,” Sanders explained.

On October 18th, NTI will present to the 28 organizations within the 2019 Boston Inclusion Community their organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan.

“We are always finding new ways to redefine and improve our business, not only for the people we serve, but for individuals with disabilities as a whole,” said Alan Hubbard, Chief Operating Officer at NTI.

NTI encourages employers to reach out and ask questions regarding how they can take place in NDEAM and hire individuals with disabilities to improve their workforce by contacting NTI at http://hireagents.nticentral.org.

If you are an individual with a disability and are interested in registering for our program, visit http://disability.one/ODIAP.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.