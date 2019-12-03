NTI@Home Celebrates United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Accessible Work-At-Home Jobs

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI with NTI@Home designed IDPWD logo

NTI@Home provides accessible work-at-home jobs for individuals with disabilities to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1981, the United Nations declared December 3rd, the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD). The theme for 2019 is "Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda." To participate, NTI@Home has increased inclusivity throughout the NTI and awareness of organizations throughout the United States.

The unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities' was at 8 percent compared to 3.7 for non-disabled Americans (United States Department of Labor, 2019). Considering one in every four Americans has a disability, providing accessible work is key to providing persons with disabilities jobs (CDC, 2019).

To increase the opportunities available to promote the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership, NTI recently partnered with the Boston Inclusion Community through PYD.org. The goal of the effort was to build a more inclusive community for youth, young adults, and adults with disabilities seeking employment through workshops and education.

Michael Sanders stated NTI was revisiting their “Organizational Disability Inclusion Action Plan to define past or proposed contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion excellence and determine methodologies to integrate them in our day to day work activities genuinely. By doing this, it will make us a truly inclusive organization.“

Executives know that inclusive workforce benefits from diverse viewpoints and perspectives. Through inclusivity, organizations benefit from higher revenue, innovation, increased problem-solving, and better performance than competitors.

Companies that have more inclusive management teams have 19% higher revenue (Boston Consulting Group, 2019) and are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders in their market (Josh Bersin Research, 2018). Inclusive teams outperformed individual business decision-makers up to 87% of the time (Cloverpop, 2019) and exceeded competitors by 35% (McKinsey & Company 2015).

We are excited to see so many new avenues opening up for work-at-home jobs through NTI@Home and across the nation for individuals with disabilities, “said NTI’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Hubbard. “Our ability to work with so many supportive employers is key. Now we need the people to fill the roles we are actively recruiting. Every day, we see the talent that individuals with disabilities add to our workforce, but this is the time of year when we want to spotlight their value across the United States and our economy.”

“We are always finding new ways to redefine and improve our business, not only for the people we serve but for individuals with disabilities as a whole,” said Hubbard.



Individuals with disabilities interested in the position can find out more information about NTI@Home's program, and a link to register for the program can be found at http://disability.one/2019IDPWD_NTI.



