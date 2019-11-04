When Weather Disasters Hits Your Call Center, You Need NTI@Home in Your Corner Providing a Remote Agent Solution

Storms Closing Your Call Center Can Be Averted By Using NTI

NTI@Home is a non-profit that provides remote call center solutions leveraging Americans with disabilities nationwide.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picture this: Meteorologists are predicting a major storm headed right toward your company’s area. You are looking at the possibility of being shut down for an extended period. Without your call center, you know you are going to lose a lot of business.

The last thing you want to be doing then is deciding on what emergency plan to put into place to possibly cut down on your losses. You also don’t want to be searching for a company with remote call center employees who can step in it a moment's notice. Fortunately, companies who work with NTI@Home’s call center employees don’t have to worry about not being ready in an emergency.

“With a storm, you don’t want to be preparing a disaster plan right before it hits you,” said NTI@Home Chief Operating Officer Alan Hubbard. “Our people are already in place and are just waiting to go to work when they are needed. They are so well trained they can adapt to any situation quickly.

“With people working across the country, we always have people working in areas which aren’t affected by the bad weather that another part of the country is experiencing. Our people are the best at what they do and are able to step in and get the job done.”

NTI@Home is a non-profit that provides remote call center solutions leveraging Americans with disabilities nationwide. They provide to candidates training and mentoring so they are successful on the job. In addition, NTI@Home can set up a complete call center, providing you with the protection your organization needs.

Part of the training they receive is to have the flexibility to work from home under different conditions to meet the needs of various companies.

“Our flexibility is key to our customers,” said Hubbard. “Companies know they are trained and how capable they are in meeting their needs. We also have a much lower rate of attrition than the industry average, so they have the experience you can count on.”

“They are ready for the extra work and hours,” said Hubbard. “Because of the training they receive with the trainers and eMentors, they are ready to take over when they are needed. Our employees always relish a challenge.”

All kinds of disasters have taken their toll recently and it is wise to be prepared for anything with your call centers.

“We have seen disasters all across the United States,” said Hubbard. “Unfortunately, we also have learned that companies are vulnerable with their operations.”

Fortunately, if you are working with NTI@Home, you don’t have worry that when a weather disaster hits.

“We stress being prepared from day one when we start working with you,” said Hubbard. “With a storm, you don’t want to be preparing a disaster plan right before it hits you. Our people are already in place and are just waiting to go to work when they are needed. People are trained so well they adapt to the situation quickly.”

If you are interested in partnering with NTI to augment your call center, visit http://hireagents.nticentral.org so we can discuss your hiring and business needs.



