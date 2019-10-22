Scam Alert: LandAjob Discusses What to Watch Out for in Social Security Administration (SSA) Phone and Internet Scams

Heed Caution to Scams from the Social Security Administration

Criminals are constantly coming up with new ways to rip people off with Social Security scams. Make sure you never give up your personal information.

You have to be very careful not to give out your personal information over the phone or go to a website to type it in. The scammers set up web site pages that look official to trick you...” ” — John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve heard the scammers involving the Social Security Administration. Your phone rings and the caller at the other end says your account is being suspended for suspicious activity or an arrest warrant is being issued in your name unless you give them personal information.

“Scammers are constantly coming up with new ways to scheme to get money from you,” said John Bertram, Director of Operations at LandAjob. “You have to be very careful not to give out your personal information over the phone or go to a website to type it in. The scammers set up web site pages that look official to trick you.”

The nonprofit LandAjob.org helps Americans with disabilities find new jobs and supports their effort to maintain them. LandAjob has an exclusive database of over 600,000 active jobs for individuals with disabilities across the United States. They range anywhere between entry level to executive. If a person attains a position or is recently hired and qualifies for the program, they may receive up to $13,000 in job-expense reimbursements. Job expenses may include items that allow an individual to keep or maintain their job such as a work computer, transportation to and from work, and even daycare.

It seems too good to be true. Through a little research, people can see that LandAjob is an Employment Network of the Social Security Administration through the Social Security Administrations Ticket to Work website at https://choosework.ssa.gov/. LandAjob is a legitimate program that has awarded over $1,000,000 to individuals with disabilities across the United States.

Those interested in this program can visit LandAjob at http://laj.work/RegisterForLaJmac.

For those who are less fortunate, financial fraud by identity thieves hit a record 15.4 million Americans in 2016, which was up 16 percent from 2015, according to the 2017 Identity Fraud from Javelin Strategy & Research. There was $16 billion in 2016, up a billion from 2015.

“The criminals are getting better at committing this fraud,” said Al Pascual, research director and head of fraud and security at Javelin Strategy & Research, in an NBC News report. “They learn and they adapt, and they find workarounds to the solutions we put in place.”

The Social Security Administration says they don’t use threats or use your Social Security number for banking information. They may call you for “customer-service purposes,” and won’t tell you that you are facing arrest or legal action if you ignore the request to reveal personal information.

“It is important to stay on top of what is happening,” said Bertram. “The scammers are capable of trying anything to get your information.”

The Social Security Administration recommends you don’t give the caller your information, don’t trust a name or number and check with the SSA about job scams. You can call them directly at 1-800-772-1213 to check out the reason for the call or check out the person who called you. There is a fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or 1-866-501-2101 (TTY) and to alert the Federal Trade Commission to the scam.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.