NTI@Home Participates In 'Frameworks and Assessment Tools for Disability Inclusion' Workshop to Strengthen Core Business

Mike Sanders, Director of Marketing of NTI

NTI@Home Attended a Seminar on the 'Frameworks & Assessment Tools for Disability Inclusion' by Derek Shields of Partners for Youth and Forward Works Consulting.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced October is 2019 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now,” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success.

NTI has partnered with the Boston Inclusion Community through PYD.org to build a more inclusive community for youth, young adults and adults with disabilities seeking employment through workshops and education. NTI@Home was one of 28 organizations selected to join the 2019 Boston Inclusion Community, a unique training program for Boston-area organizations interested in expanding disability inclusion.

During NDEAM, NTI@Home is looking to improve their organization and the Boston community by participating in a series of workshops including “Developing an Inclusion Statement,” “Principles of Inclusive Marketing,” “Creating Inclusive Programs,” and “Creating Inclusive Programs.”

Specifically, the program attended on October 3rd was entitled “Frameworks and Assessment Tools for Disability Inclusion” and facilitated by Derek Shields of National Disability Mentoring Coalition, Partners for Youth, and Forward Works Consulting.

“We are always finding new ways to redefine and improve our business, not only for the people we serve, but for individuals with disabilities as a whole,” said Alan Hubbard, Chief Operating Officer of NTI.

During the seminar, Shields discussed Inclusive Business Culture, the return on ROI and how it can be integrated into the products and services of a company. He illustrated scenarios where true integration occurred with leading organizations such as Microsoft; who NTI partnered with for the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Shields also provided an array of resource materials and organizations to partner with in order to fit specific needs to outreach and make a company more inclusive. Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI stated, “Derek provided a very thorough and comprehensive list of organization we can reach out to in order to make a stronger inclusion effort within our organization. By the end of the seminar, I was anxious to contact other agencies to make the next step.” “Even though we are a disability organization, we are always looking for ways to improve our processes and the way to do business. This workshop was one of many to lead in process improvement.”

“Through this effort, we will have the tools to creative positive and organizational change to help the disability community,” said Sanders.

COMPANY PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

National Disability Mentoring Coalition (NDMC) (ndmc.pyd/org) Established in December 2014, the NDMC aims to increase the awareness, quality and impact of mentoring for individuals with disabilities nationwide.

Partners for Youth with Disabilities (pyd.org) PYD's goal is to create a world where young people with disabilities will be able to live with dignity and pride in who they are, and to lead self-determined lives filled with purpose. To make this happen, we build the skills and abilities of young people with disabilities, and increase the inclusivity of workplaces, organizations, and communities.



