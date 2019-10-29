NTI@Home Placing 20 Individuals with Disabilities for Customer Service & Support Representative Roles at Financial Firm

Michele Simone - Senior Director of Client Services at NTI

It's a great opportunity to work from home in full-time or part-time positions for a leading financial firm. We are looking for 20-plus candidates to be recommended for the latest remote positions.” — Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services at NTI@Home

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI@Home holds a strength in providing work-at-home call center roles in the Financial industry with a high level of customer service. Recently, a financial firm in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania approached NTI@Home about 20 Customer Service & Support Representatives working in a virtual environment.

NTI@Home is a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities across the United States find work-at-home jobs in the call center, customer service and IT help desk industries. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

The timing of the partnership is right considering October National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). The theme for NDEAM is “The Right Talent, Right Now,” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success. NTI@Home is working with individuals with disabilities to provide the right talent to the financial firm.

The financial firm offers products, services and experiences that fulfill their customers’ financial needs and goals in a clear and transparent way, while delivering on the commitments they make to them.

“This is a great opportunity to work from your home in full-time or part-time positions for a leading financial firm,” said NTI’s Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services. “We are looking for 20-plus new candidates to be recommended for the latest work at home positions.”

In the role NTI@Home is currently recruiting for, candidates will receive, investigate, and respond to customer inquiries regarding products, services and issues.

The financial firm is looking to leverage NTI@Home employees with financial background to grow their team. The position is Part-Time requiring a minimum of 20 Hours a week. However, full-time positions are available for the right candidate and the pay is $15.50 an hour.

“We are excited to see so many new avenues opening up for work-at-home jobs through NTI@Home and across the nation for individuals with disabilities, “said NTI’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Hubbard. “Our ability to work with so many supportive employers are key. Now we need the people to fill the roles we are actively recruiting for.

Hubbard encourages “Individuals looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/cnbjobs.”

Employers seeking NTI@Home’s services to provide quality customer care and augment their call center should visit http://hireagents.nticentral.org.





