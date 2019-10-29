NTI@Home Hiring for Department Store Chain, Seeking More Work At Home Call Center Employees with Disabilities

Woman Excited to Be Hired Through NTI@Home

NTI@Home Provides Hiring Solution for Department Store Chain Seeking More Work At Home Call Center Employees

Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” — Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A department store chain is looking for 150 friendly customer service representatives to join their remote call center. They turned to NTI@Home to hire Americans with disabilities across the United States to answer incoming calls from customers and employees regarding general store information, price and product availability, billing inquiries and order processing.

NTI@Home is a nonprofit that helps Americans with disabilities across the United States find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

As one of the Forbes top 50 privately held companies in the United States, they take pride in providing opportunities for great personal and professional growth. The role is a minimum of 25-28 hours per week and pays $9.25 per hour or the state's minimum wage; whichever is higher.

Michelle Simone, Director of Client Services at NTI@Home, stated “this is the perfect opportunity for someone to obtain a part-time role with an excellent organization while working in the luxury of their own home.”

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Hubbard encourages “Individuals looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/rejiemjobs.”



