Issued by NTI

NTI@Home Seeking 225 Individuals with Disabilities for Work-at-Home Call Center Roles with Fortune 1000 Company

Call Center Agent Talking On Phone

Call Center Agent Talking On Phone

NTI@Home continues partnership with world’s largest outsourcing companies to provide individuals with disabilities full and part-time, work-at-home roles.

I am writing to thank you for all your efforts in helping me in my search for employment. I was looking for a job that I could do from home for a long time. When I found you, my prayers were answered!”
— Amy A. an NTI@Home employee

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of 10 years, NTI@Home continues their partnership with one of the world’s largest outsourcing companies to provide 225 customer service representatives with disabilities full and part-time, work-at-home roles. The client is a Fortune 1000 company that provides call center services to retail, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, technology, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment industries.

For more than 25 years, the nonprofit NTI@Home has provided job training, mentoring, and placement services to individuals with disabilities to land full and part-time roles in positions such as customer service, call center, and IT help desk roles in a wide range of industries.

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Michelle SImone, Director of Client Services at NTI@Home stated that the client is looking for candidates who are, “Energetic, have previous call center experience, are computer literate, can type twenty-five words per minute, have excellent listening and speaking skills and can commit to working at least 25 hours a week.”

Full and Part-time work-at-home positions are available. Pay ranges from $9.00 to $12.00 per hour or the employee’s state minimum wage; whichever is higher.

Amy A. an NTI@Home employee, wrote to NTI@Home after receiving the employment through this client. She said, “I am writing to thank you for all your efforts in helping me in my search for employment. I was looking for a job that I could do from home for a long time. When I found you, my prayers were answered!”

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/sekysjob.”

Michael Sanders
NTI
+1 8577727614
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Sanders
NTI
+1 8577727614
Share This Story
Company Details
NTI
225 Friend St, Suite 401
Boston
02114 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 857-772-7614
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

NTI, otherwise known as National Telecommuting Institute, Inc. offers high-quality, cost-effective virtual staffing services. Founded in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, NTI pursues its mission to identify and develop work-at-home jobs for severely disabled Americans. NTI has provided trained work-at-home employees both to the largest U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, and to smaller businesses who want to outsource customer service and technical support operations in order to reduce costs. In particular, NTI has demonstrated the highest degrees of success in developing workforces for virtual call centers and virtual contact centers If you are on SSI or SSDI and are looking for work, visit our website at bit.ly/EINPressroom. For all business inquiries, please contact NTI sales at sales@nticentral.org.

More From This Author
Harvard University Community Action Partners to Help NTI@Home Boost Efforts to Find Jobs for Persons with Disabilities
NTI@Home Seeking 225 Individuals with Disabilities for Work-at-Home Call Center Roles with Fortune 1000 Company
National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Government Partners with NTI@Home to Hire Individuals with Disabilities
View All Stories From This Author