NTI@Home Seeking 225 Individuals with Disabilities for Work-at-Home Call Center Roles with Fortune 1000 Company

NTI@Home continues partnership with world’s largest outsourcing companies to provide individuals with disabilities full and part-time, work-at-home roles.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of 10 years, NTI@Home continues their partnership with one of the world’s largest outsourcing companies to provide 225 customer service representatives with disabilities full and part-time, work-at-home roles. The client is a Fortune 1000 company that provides call center services to retail, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, technology, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment industries.

For more than 25 years, the nonprofit NTI@Home has provided job training, mentoring, and placement services to individuals with disabilities to land full and part-time roles in positions such as customer service, call center, and IT help desk roles in a wide range of industries.

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Michelle SImone, Director of Client Services at NTI@Home stated that the client is looking for candidates who are, “Energetic, have previous call center experience, are computer literate, can type twenty-five words per minute, have excellent listening and speaking skills and can commit to working at least 25 hours a week.”

Full and Part-time work-at-home positions are available. Pay ranges from $9.00 to $12.00 per hour or the employee’s state minimum wage; whichever is higher.

Amy A. an NTI@Home employee, wrote to NTI@Home after receiving the employment through this client. She said, “I am writing to thank you for all your efforts in helping me in my search for employment. I was looking for a job that I could do from home for a long time. When I found you, my prayers were answered!”

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/sekysjob.”



