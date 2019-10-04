New Website for Female Entrepreneurs Tackles Cyberstalking, Online Defamation & The Sexualizing of Women in Business

Stalkers and extortionist create maximum damage - they need to be accountable. Smaller business should follow basic steps to protect themselves online while larger companies should have an experienced Online Team. Tammy-Lynn is the TV host, producer and creator of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV

Women in business face unwanted DM's, online defamation and cyberstalking which not only impacts her, but the welfare of the company she is trying to build.

Online harassment and reputation assassination of women in business through defamation websites and social media platforms is a growing concern with very little recourse at this point.” — Tammy-Lynn McNabb

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's age of the information highway, women entrepreneurs have stats and content at their fingertips allowing them to be more competitive than ever. The downside that many entrepreneurs face, specifically women in business , is the vulnerability they are exposed to on the internet. Cyberbullying, stalking, trolling, and online defaming doesn't just affect individuals, it seriously affects businesses as well.Business cyberbullying attacks can be professional and very sophisticated in this day and age - or it can just be a loney troll trying to make a living extoring people. 'Cyber 'trolls' can wreak havoc on a company by blindsiding it. Trolls can create public confusion toward a business that can create serious issues for a brand leaving entrepreneurs helpless. Cyberbullies use multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and defamation websites to harass individuals and their company, including customers and family members. We've created a platform that helps you get control back and gives you tools to track down the cyberstalker so you know exactly who they are and where they're from.'Being under attack on and off over the last 4 years has been an experience I wouldn't wish upon anyone, especially new entrepreneurs.', says TV Host and seasoned entrepreneur, Tammy-Lynn McNabb. She adds, 'Over the last few years, as my Television show grew, and my online presence grew, attacks began occurring against myself and Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV. Defaming and untrue comments on reputation sites. Offensive content published on Facebook, Twitter, IG and Youtube. My TV networks contacted and even threats to contact my children's schools. Luckily I've been a woman in business for over 20 years with a background in technology and was able to deal with our situation. For many up and coming entrepreneurs, cyberstalking can be devastating to them, their family and their businesses. We've created a website that is a hub of information for women in business to help them deal with their own situations and give them solutions, tools and professional advice, says McNabb.Tammy-Lynn hopes that her experiences as women in business for over 20 years can help other women who wish to follow their dreams. The age of the internet has created new and hard to navigate obstacles that require women with experience in the industry a platform to help others. Cyberstalking, bullying, and defamation are cybercrimes tend to go unreported. Online harassment and reputation assassination through defamation websites is a growing concern with very little recourse at this point. Part of a business plan and model needs to incorporate a section on online reputation management and how it is monitored and maintained.'We know that business cyberbullying can cause lost revenue, a decrease in employee morale and a downturn in a company's persona and prestige," says Greg Williams, a negotiating and body language expert and author of Negotiating With a Bully.The answer needs to be in working together to combat how trolls operate and how online social media platforms manage content swiftly and effectively. Right now, many of these platforms are a breeding ground for the belly of defamation.For more information and to be part of the conversation, go to www.Tammy-LynnMcNabb.com

Tammy-Lynn has been producing entertaining TV shows for over 6 years.



